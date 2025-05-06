Pacira BioSciences to Present 3-Year Safety and Efficacy Data of PCRX-201 Following Single Intra-Articular Injection for Moderate-to-Severe Knee Osteoarthritis

-- Data will be featured at EULAR Annual Congress –

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced new data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of its gene therapy candidate PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec). The data is being presented at the 2025 European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Annual Congress, taking place from June 11-14, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation Title: A Single Intra-articular Injection of the Gene Therapy PCRX-201 Was Safe and Provided Sustained Clinical Benefits for Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Knee Osteoarthritis Through 3 Years

Presented By: Philip G. Conaghan, MB BS, PhD, FRACP, FRCP, Professor of Musculoskeletal Medicine, University of Leeds, UK; Director, NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 11 from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm CEST

About PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec)

PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) features an innovative design based on the company’s proprietary high-capacity adenovirus vector platform. It is currently being studied in the fundamental, underlying chronic inflammatory processes that contribute to “wear and tear” over time in osteoarthritis of the knee, a condition that affects more than 14 million individuals in the U.S. today.

In November 2024, Pacira reported promising data from a large Phase 1 study in which PCRX-201 provided sustained improvements in knee pain, stiffness, and function through two years following local administration, with a well-tolerated safety profile. PCRX-201 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) designation from the European Medicines Agency. PCRX-201 is the first gene therapy to achieve these clinical results and earn these regulatory designations in osteoarthritis of the knee – a testament to its promise and potential.

Given the promising Phase 1 results, dosing is underway in a Phase 2 study of PCRX-201 (the ASCEND study) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. To learn more about PCRX-201 and the company’s clinical development program, please visit the investor events section of the company’s investor website.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera ® º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The Company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel, locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

