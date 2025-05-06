Chuck Cory Appointed to Weave.AI Board of Directors

Former Morgan Stanley Tech Chairman Brings Deep Market Insight and Global Network to Fuel Weave.AI’s Growth

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weave.AI today announced the appointment of Chuck Cory to its Board of Directors. A veteran of the technology and investment banking sectors, Cory brings over three decades of experience advising some of the world’s most iconic technology companies in his role as Chairman, Technology Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley. In addition to joining the Board, Mr. Cory is also an angel investor in Weave.AI.

During his tenure at Morgan Stanley Cory led more than 300 transactions totaling over $500 billion, including landmark IPOs for Google, Facebook, Salesforce, and LinkedIn, as well as major M&A deals for Oracle, HP, and Facebook. Today, Cory is a corporate advisor and independent investor who focuses on the intersection of finance and corporate strategy in the technology sector. Beyond his advisory work, Cory has made only a select few investments throughout his career, reflecting a highly discerning and deliberate approach. In addition to his investment in Weave.AI, he served as the Lead Independent Director of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) from its IPO in 2017 through its sale to private equity in 2024, and served on the board of ezCater. He is currently an Independent Director and serves on the Board of Directors for Lumeris--a company bringing AI to healthcare and the largest single family office investment of John Doerr. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Locus Health and is a Venture Partner at Companyon Ventures.

In his role on Weave.AI’s Board of Directors, Cory brings his deep experience in capital markets and extensive network to connect the company’s powerful solutions to C-level executives at major financial institutions around the world.

“I take a highly selective approach to the companies I invest in, and Weave.AI stands out. Chat box generative AI might work for high school book reports, but it will not come close to meeting the needs of the enterprise. What is needed there is a scalable platform like Weave.AI,” said Chuck Cory. “It has become crystal clear that agentic AI will be the killer app in the next-gen enterprise IT stack and the Weave.AI team has built a platform with the potential to redefine how financial institutions access and act on intelligence. Its ability to proactively identify risk and opportunity—at both the micro and macro levels—with exceptional scale and precision is unlike anything I’ve seen in the market.”

“Enterprise decision making today relies on people bringing context to the problem. The right people need to be involved with the proper information at the same time; it’s analog. With Weave.AI’s breakthrough neuro-symbolic technology, enterprise AI agents are informed with the right context,” continued Cory. “Weave.AI integrates the human element into their technology and is made up of great humans. I’ve been impressed by the caliber of the team at Weave.AI and the proven record and leadership of its Founder, Nosa Omoigui.”

“Chuck brings a deep understanding of how financial institutions can harness technology to reduce risk and unlock new sources of alpha. His decision to invest in Weave.AI is a strong endorsement of our vision and the value our platform delivers,” said Nosa Omoigui, CEO and Founder of Weave.AI. “He has already contributed valuable insights and made impactful introductions from his network. We’re pleased to formally welcome him to the Board of Directors as we deepen our partnership.”

Weave.AI combines the power of neuro-symbolic GenAI with intelligent agents to redefine how enterprises transform complex, fragmented data into strategic insight. Trusted by the world’s leading financial institutions and global enterprises, Weave.AI empowers decision-makers to identify emerging risks, detect competitive shifts, navigate regulatory complexity, and uncover high-impact opportunities—well before they surface.

