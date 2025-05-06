Liquidia Corporation to Present at BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced that the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Kaseta, and Chief Medical Officer, Rajeev Saggar, will provide a business update during a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, beginning at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Access to a webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations .

An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available on Liquidia’s website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information



Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

[email protected]



Media:

Patrick Wallace

Director, Corporate Communications

919.328.4383

[email protected]

