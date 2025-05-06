LGI Homes and Terrata Homes Expand Presence in Cape Coral, Florida

/EIN News/ -- CAPE CORAL, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, and the company’s luxury brand, Terrata Homes, are proud to announce the expansion of new home offerings in Cape Coral, Florida, reinforcing a decade-long commitment to the area’s growth. LGI Homes has opened a new sales office on Tropicana Parkway West to support continued homebuilding in northern Cape Coral. Meanwhile, Terrata Homes introduces an elevated living experience with the launch of a dedicated sales office on Chiquita Boulevard South.

“Cape Coral is a beautiful coastal paradise in Southwest Florida, known for its warm beaches, vibrant marine life, and accessible Florida lifestyle,” said Mickey Moreno, Vice President of Sales for West Florida. “With the opening of our new LGI Homes sales office in northern Cape Coral and the introduction of our luxury brand, Terrata Homes, we’re excited to offer even more opportunities for homebuyers - whether they’re seeking affordability or elegance.”

LGI Homes at Cape Coral – Affordable, Quality Living

LGI Homes is offering newly constructed homes in northern Cape Coral, designed for those seeking affordable options without compromising on quality. LGI Homes at Cape Coral features a variety of spacious, single-story floor plans ranging from three to five bedrooms with 1,140 square feet up to 1,862 square feet. Each home includes an attached two-car garage, professional front yard landscaping, and a structural warranty. LGI Homes in Cape Coral come with the CompleteHome™ interior package, offering an array of premium features at no additional cost. Upgrades include Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury wood cabinetry with crown molding, and beautiful landscaping, all designed to provide maximum value for homeowners. Home prices range from the $340s to the $420s.

For more information, customers are encouraged to call (855) 396-1900 ext. 922 or visit the sales team at 1317 Tropicana Pkwy W Cape Coral, FL 33993.

Terrata Homes at Cape Coral – Elevated Living

LGI Homes has now introduced its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, to Cape Coral. Terrata Homes offers a collection of three, four, and five-bedroom homes that combine luxury, design, and functionality. Homes range from 1,670 square feet up to 3,496 square feet. With spacious open-concept layouts and high-end finishes, these homes feature designer-inspired interiors with premium upgrades, including Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, custom wood cabinetry with crown molding, and meticulously designed front yard landscaping - all included at no additional cost. All plans include sprawling kitchen islands and covered patios, while select plans include three-car garages and outdoor kitchens. Home prices range from the $440s to the $650s.

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 944-4593 ext. 922 or visit the sales team at 3603 Chiquita Blvd S Cape Coral, FL 33914.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

LGI Homes

The Key Largo Plan by Terrata Homes at Cape Coral The Key Largo Plan by Terrata Homes at Cape Coral features four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an expansive living area.

