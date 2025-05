Duos Technologies Group Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT) will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.

Duos management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) U.S. dial-in: 877-407-3088 International dial-in: 201-389-0927 Confirmation: 13753649





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact [email protected].

The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99e27e1c-76bd-4efe-abb0-6ae0bff35e41

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Contacts Corporate Fei Kwong Director, Corporate Communications Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT) 904-652-1625 [email protected]

Duos Technologies Group Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET Duos Technologies Group Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.