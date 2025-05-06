Balfour Capital Welcomes Leandro Vlach as Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

Success in finance comes from discipline, knowledge, and the courage to make decisions when others hesitate.” — André Esteves, Brazilian billionaire banker

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Expands Global Expertise with Appointment of Leandro Vlach, Financial Modeling SpecialistBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a leading global investment firm renowned for its bespoke financial strategies and cross-border capabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leandro Vlach as a Financial Modeling Specialist. With over 14 years of experience spanning mergers and acquisitions, project finance, and investment analysis, Leandro’s arrival strengthens BCG’s analytical depth and reinforces its commitment to strategic excellence in dynamic international markets.Leandro Vlach is a seasoned finance professional known for his precision, insight, and ability to structure high-impact transactions across energy, infrastructure, and advisory sectors. His career is marked by a consistent ability to translate complexity into clarity—an approach that aligns with BCG’s philosophy of delivering actionable intelligence and tailored investment solutions to institutional and high-net-worth clients worldwide.In his current capacity, Leandro plays a critical role in evaluating M&A and divestiture opportunities, leading every phase from market screening and valuation to post-merger integration. His work is distinguished by robust financial modeling, risk assessment, and transactional coordination, including the drafting and negotiation of legal and commercial documentation. His insights serve as a strategic compass for investment decisions that shape BCG’s global portfolio.Leandro’s prior experience includes serving as a key advisor at CGN Brazil Energy, where he worked directly under the Chief Development Director, structuring commercial proposals, analyzing renewable and conventional energy assets, and informing strategic capital allocation. At Bolt Energias and CELA Clean Energy Latin America, he focused on project finance, developing complex models that drove successful funding strategies and optimized participation in energy auctions.Earlier in his career, Leandro honed his expertise in valuation and corporate finance at EP Capital and Baker Tilly Brasil. He was responsible for supporting sell-side mandates, fundraising campaigns, and strategic planning efforts across sectors such as real estate, automotive, and technology. His ability to adapt and excel in diverse industries showcases a rare agility in financial leadership.Leandro’s academic journey is equally notable. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the prestigious FEA-USP and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from FMVZ-USP—an uncommon blend of scientific rigor and business acumen. Certified in valuation and CNPI (APIMEC), Leandro is also proficient in key financial technologies including Bloomberg, Reuters, Capital IQ, Excel, and VBA.Fluent in English and conversational in Spanish, Leandro is well-equipped to operate across borders and cultures. His work has been published in respected national and international journals, underscoring his capacity to contribute to both industry discourse and organizational performance.At Balfour Capital Group, Leandro brings more than technical prowess—he brings strategic foresight and a commitment to delivering measurable results. His analytical strength, combined with a practical understanding of evolving market dynamics, enhances the firm’s capabilities in deal execution, asset evaluation, and investor communication.As Balfour Capital Group continues to expand its global footprint, the addition of professionals like Leandro Vlach reflects its dedication to fostering expertise, innovation, and sustainable growth in an increasingly complex financial environment.About Balfour Capital Group:Balfour Capital Group is a globally oriented investment firm offering sophisticated advisory and asset management solutions to institutional and high-net-worth clients. With offices in key financial centers and a team of globally experienced professionals, BCG is committed to delivering precision-driven investment strategies anchored in integrity, performance, and partnership.

Legal Disclaimer:

