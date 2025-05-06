Cheez-It™ Frozen Pizza: The Ultimate Snack Collaboration Hits Shelves

Collaboration Between Palermo Villa, Inc. and Kellanova

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheez-It™ Frozen Pizza is the unexpected collaboration snack fans didn’t know they needed. Palermo Villa, Inc., a frozen pizza giant, and Cheez-It®, a leading snack brand, have partnered to bring Cheez-It Frozen Pizza to life – a 12 inch, ultra-thin, and crispy Original Cheez-It flavored crust made with 100% real cheese, paired with your favorite pizza toppings to remind you of the irresistible, cheesy flavor you love.



Beanstalk, Kellanova’s exclusive global food and beverage licensing agency, facilitated the partnership.

Cheez-It Frozen Pizza is available now for a suggested retail price of $6.99 - $9.99 and can be found at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Ahold, HEB, Winn-Dixie, Wegman’s, and Food City. Product rollout begins in May and will widely expand by August. This innovative product is set to delight snack enthusiasts and pizza lovers alike, offering a unique twist on two beloved favorites.

Cheez-It Frozen Pizzas come in three mouthwatering flavors:

Italian Four Cheese: A delightful blend of whole milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, parmesan, and Romano cheeses with marinara sauce atop an ultra-thin, and crispy Original Cheez-It flavored crust.

Pepperoni: Featuring whole milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, pepperoni, and marinara sauce atop an ultra-thin, and crispy Original Cheez-It flavored crust, this flavor is sure to satisfy classic pizza cravings.

Cheddar Jack Supreme: A hearty combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, green and red peppers, black olives, onions, yellow cheddar, Monterey Jack, and marinara atop an ultra-thin, and crispy Original Cheez-It flavored crust.

Add an unexpected twist to pizza night with Cheez-It Frozen pizza. We are excited to bring families and friends together over this exciting innovation for movie night, game day, or just because! “Cheez-It Frozen Pizza brings the best of both categories,” said Nick Fallucca, Chief Innovation Officer for Palermo’s. “This starts with the crust which is like a large Cheez-It flavored cracker – crispy, cheesy, and square-shaped. It’s then topped with customer-favorite toppings that perfectly complement the crust.”

For more information about Cheez-It Frozen Pizza and to find a retailer near you, visit cheezit.palermovillainc.com. Enjoy the cheesy goodness that only Cheez-It can deliver, now in pizza form!

About Palermo Villa, Inc.

Palermo Villa, Inc. is one of the most recognized frozen pizza manufacturers in the United States, known for its innovation and the quality of its branded and private label products. The family-owned company was founded in 1964 and is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Palermo’s growing portfolio of branded pizzas includes Palermo’s® Pizza, Screamin’ Sicilian™, Urban Pie Pizza Co.™, Connie’s® Pizza, and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. Every pizza is made by dedicated Pizzaiolos, drawing on the founder’s Italian roots and family recipes to achieve premium quality. Palermo’s continues to be a leader in innovation in the pizza industry, developing new products and flavors that cater to consumer needs. For more information, visit www.palermospizza.com.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®,and more, Kellanova’s vision is to become the world’s best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.



At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

