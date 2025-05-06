Brixton Metals Provides Exploration Plans for Gold and Copper Drill Targets for its Fully Funded 2025 Program at its Thorn Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce its 2025 exploration plans for its wholly owned Thorn Copper-Gold Project. The 2945 square kilometer project is located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90km northeast from Juneau, AK.

Highlights of Exploration Plan for 2025:

The 2025 season has a two-pronged approach: i) expand near surface gold mineralization and ii) drill for new, near surface copper porphyry discoveries for a combined 8000m to 10,000m.





Shallow drilling to establish the continuity and strike of new feeder-structure high-sulphidation style gold-copper-silver mineralization encountered in holes 307/294/221 within the Camp Creek Corridor. Hole 307 returned 8.00m of 4.52 g/t gold, 148.6 g/t silver, 0.54% copper. Shallow drilling to test the up-dip gold zone identified in hole 221 that returned 55.8 g/t gold over 1.5m from 449.5m depth.





Hole 307 returned 8.00m of 4.52 g/t gold, 148.6 g/t silver, 0.54% copper. Shallow drilling to test the up-dip gold zone identified in hole 221 that returned 55.8 g/t gold over 1.5m from 449.5m depth. Drill for new gold mineralization at the Trapper Gold Target . Expansion drilling in 2024 returned 2m of 44.43 g/t gold within 8m of 11.37 g/t gold. Follow up drilling is planned along In-law Creek where rock grab samples of in-situ gold have returned up to 152 g/t gold. In addition, drill test within a 2km on-trend gap between the main zone (64m of 5.74 g/t gold) at Trapper and the drilling in 2011 where hole TG11-11 returned 22.86m of 2.51 g/t gold including 4.26m of 9.18 g/t gold.





. Expansion drilling in 2024 returned 2m of 44.43 g/t gold within 8m of 11.37 g/t gold. Follow up drilling is planned along In-law Creek where rock grab samples of in-situ gold have returned up to 152 g/t gold. In addition, drill test within a 2km on-trend gap between the main zone (64m of 5.74 g/t gold) at Trapper and the drilling in 2011 where hole TG11-11 returned 22.86m of 2.51 g/t gold including 4.26m of 9.18 g/t gold. Drill test two new copper porphyry targets Catalyst and Tempest. These new targets are located 6-8 km northeast from the Camp Creek porphyry discovery along the Camp Creek Corridor. Rock grab samples of porphyry style stockwork veins from Catalyst returned up to 0.56% copper, 2.87 g/t gold and 30 g/t silver. The showing is located within a broader 1.6km by 1km northeast trending phyllic to argillic alteration zone and remains open.





targets and These new targets are located 6-8 km northeast from the Camp Creek porphyry discovery along the Camp Creek Corridor. Rock grab samples of porphyry style stockwork veins from returned up to 0.56% copper, 2.87 g/t gold and 30 g/t silver. The showing is located within a broader 1.6km by 1km northeast trending phyllic to argillic alteration zone and remains open. CLICK HERE for a 3D presentation of the Thorn Project.



Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “We are excited to open camp and commence the 2025 exploration season at the Thorn Project. The plan is to split our budget 50/50 between gold/copper targets this year. The plan is to be drilling by the 25th of May, with a focus on high impact, near surface targets. We are especially motivated to continue drilling the Trapper Gold Target following up on the previous year’s successful campaigns and given the recent record-breaking gold price. I continue to be amazed with the high number of exploration targets that this project holds. The 2024 exploration season generated several new, large-scale copper-gold targets that have never been drilled; they offer potential for new discoveries.”

Figure 1: Planview Map of Gold Geochemistry from Trapper to Camp Creek including Outlaw.





Camp Creek Feeder Structures

In 2024, step-out drilling in Camp Creek identified two new zones of near-surface, high-sulphidation style gold mineralization, possible feeder structures. Three holes, 307, 221, and 294 encountered gold mineralization that appear to have a northeast trend which is parallel to the Camp Creek structural corridor where drilling is planned to test the continuity of this structure. Hole 307 returned 26m of 1.89 g/t gold, 74.8 g/t silver, 0.28% copper from 172m depth including 8.00m of 4.52 g/t gold, 148.6 g/t silver, 0.54% copper. Shallow drilling is planned to test the up-dip gold zone encountered in hole 221 that returned 55.8 g/t gold over 1.5m from 449.5m depth. Gold mineralization encountered in hole THN24-291 returned 37.30m of 1.35 g/t gold, 16.1 g/t silver, 0.21% copper including 4.65m of 6.15 g/t gold, 61.9 g/t silver, 0.96% copper from 131.7m depth. Hole 291 is located 230m southwest from hole 307 and hole 221 is located 200m northeast from hole 307.

Further, within the area, approximately 600m south from hole 307, is a similar northeast trending high-sulphidation vein feeder structure that outcrops known as the Glenfiddich zone. Some drilling was done in this area, including hole THN13-121 which returned 2.20m of 10.6% copper, 583 g/t silver, and 2.5 g/t gold from 74m metres depth. A cluster of surface rocks samples returning up to 21.5 g/t gold has not been followed up. A few short holes are planned to drill test this gold structure and the potential extension of the Glenfiddich trend.

Trapper Gold Target Drilling

The most significant drill intercept in 2024 was recorded in hole THN24-304, yielding broad intervals of gold mineralization which included several high-grade sub-intervals assaying 82.00m of 1.27 g/t gold, including 27m of 3.49 g/t gold, including 8m of 11.37g/t gold and including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t gold. In 2022, hole THN22-205 intercepted numerous visible gold counts reporting a drill intercept of 64.00m of 5.74 g/t gold, including 52.00m of 6.97 g/t gold and including 28.95m of 10.36 g/t gold.

Figure 2: Trapper Main Zone previously reported drill highlights 2021-2024.





Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled and appears to favour the contact between the Cretaceous quartz diorite and the Triassic lapilli tuff volcanics with broad gold intervals largely hosted along the faulted contact. Gold mineralization is associated with silver and base metal veins containing pyrite-galena-sphalerite +/- chalcopyrite +/- bornite, +/- quartz-carbonate. There are multiple magnetic CVG (Calculated Vertical Gradient) features seen in Figure 3, that could reflect similar structures which remain open to test for new gold potential. At surface, the Trapper Target is expressed as a 4km northwest trending gold and zinc soil geochemical anomaly.

Figure 3. Trapper Gold Targets, drill plan map and gold geochemistry on calculated vertical gradient from residual magnetic field.





Catalyst and Tempest

At the end of the 2024 field season, two new surface showings of copper-gold porphyry mineralization were discovered adjacent to the northeast striking Camp Creek Corridor that hosts the Camp Creek and Cirque Porphyry Targets. These new targets, Catalyst and Tempest, are hosted in Late Cretaceous porphyritic biotite-feldspar diorite intrusions with a U-Pb zircon geochronology samples returning age dates of 86.6 +/- 0.6 Ma which are of similar to the Camp Creek porphyry mineralization.

Figure 4. Thorn Project Copper Geochemistry.





The Catalyst showing, located 6 km northeast of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target, is defined by a 300m long exposure consisting of stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite A veins hosted within a strong quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone. The showing is located within a broader 1.6 km by 1 km northeast trending alteration zone hosting phyllic to argillic assemblages, which transitions into a broader area of propylitic alteration. Soil sample assays to date suggest that mineralization extends up slope from the sampled vein zone.

Rock samples from the Catalyst showing returned up to 0.56% Cu, 0.11% Mo, 2.87 g/t Au, and 30.0 g/t Ag, including a 1.55 m chip across a stockwork vein zone which assayed 0.46% Cu, 68 ppm Mo, and 0.37 g/t Au. The anomalous gold values from samples containing porphyry style veins are encouraging for the potential of a copper-gold-rich porphyry system.

The Tempest showing is located 4.5 km east of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target and 2.5 km south of the Catalyst showing, hosting a 500m by 600m zone of moderate to strong sericite-clay-pyrite altered porphyry with high sericite crystallinity identified from the SWIR data. At the northwest end of the target, an area with limited outcrop exposure contains stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite- molybdenite A veins and pyrite-sericite D veins. The presence of copper sulphides, porphyry style veins, and widespread sericite alteration indicates close proximity to a mineralizing intrusion. The extents of alteration and mineralization are currently open to the west, north and east under cover of glacial till and post-mineral volcanic deposits. A magnetic high to the north of the showing suggests potential continuity of the hydrothermal system to the north. Rock sampling at Tempest returned up to 0.36% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, 10.8 g/t Ag, and 104 ppm Mo.

A 22-line kilometer IP geophysical survey, further soil-rock geochemical survey and geological mapping are planned prior to drilling these new targets in 2025. The outer boundaries have yet to be defined for these new targets.

Figure 5. Camp Creek Corridor Map Highlighting the Catalyst and Tempest Targets.





Note to Figure 5. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 4.02/lb Cu, US$ 2105.6/oz Au, US$ 25.16/oz Ag, $US 20.99/lb Mo. These prices represent the approximate metal prices and calculations assume 95% metal recoveries. CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.764486* Au g/t) + (0.009134 * Ag g/t) + (0.000523 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95

Qualified Person

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is a Director, Chairman, CEO and President for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

Corporate Update

Effective May 1, 2025, Michael Rapsch has been appointed to act as the Company’s VP, Investor Relations. He has been an integral part of Brixton’s team, serving as Senior Manager for the past year, during which he has demonstrated his dedication to the Company’s success in communicating to shareholders and potential investors Brixton’s unique opportunity.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, VP Investor Relations. email: [email protected] or call: 604-630-9707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

