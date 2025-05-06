Lydonia Recognized with UiPath 2025 Fast Track Partner Badge of Distinction in Agentic Automation

Lydonia Logo

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia today announced it has been honored with a UiPath 2025 Fast Track Partner Badge of Distinction in Agentic Automation. This recognition is granted to select UiPath partners that have received early access and training in agentic automation capabilities from UiPath, that have identified use cases and scenarios for customers where agents can help augment end-to-end process automation, and that have contributed to further development of UiPath agentic automation solutions. The Fast Track Partner Badge of Distinction demonstrates an outstanding commitment to delivering an orchestrated enterprise for customers through a combination of automation, process intelligence, agentic AI, and process management.

People have long turned to digital workers for automating repetitive tasks, freeing themselves to focus on more fulfilling and important work. With the introduction of enterprise AI, digital workers have gained many new skills and cognition abilities. This has enabled them to automate more diverse and complex tasks. A new era for automation—agentic automation—now accelerates these advancements. Agentic automation is the combination of AI, automation, and orchestration—it gives agents the power to plan, work, and make decisions with minimal human oversight.

Agentic automation expands the automation potential of all organizations by placing focus not just on individual tasks, but on entire end-to-end processes. It accelerates a future where teams of robots, directed by agents, enable a single employee to achieve the work of many. Agentic automation gives managers the space to mentor, doctors more time to care for patients, developers the ability to fine-tune their work, engineers the freedom to innovate, and customers the seamless and personalized experiences they’ve been promised.

“We’re honored to be recognized by UiPath for our leadership in agentic automation,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia. “This distinction reflects the investments we’ve made in helping customers move beyond task-based automation to intelligent agents that can plan, act, and adapt across entire business processes. Agentic automation is a major leap forward—it unlocks new levels of efficiency, agility, and scale that weren’t possible before, and we’re proud to be leading our customers into this next era.”

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry’s only end-to-end automation platform and is designed to transform the way humans work. The UiPath Platform accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries.

“I’m thrilled to congratulate Lydonia on its recognition as a UiPath 2025 Partner of Distinction in Agentic Automation,” said Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at UiPath. “Our partners play a critical role in the agentic future of UiPath, from identifying use cases to providing product feedback to co-innovating to help solve customer challenges. IDC forecasts a total market opportunity for agentic automation of $14 billion by 2028. As the market rapidly expands, partners can shape it and seize a first mover advantage. Lydonia has earned this distinction by receiving hands-on training with our agentic solution, Agent Builder, and establishing their commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers.”

About Lydonia

Lydonia is at the forefront of enterprise AI, helping organizations transform how work gets done through intelligent, agentic technologies. By designing and delivering AI solutions that can perceive, reason, and act autonomously, Lydonia enables its clients to move beyond task-level execution to orchestrated, end-to-end business outcomes.

With deep expertise in agentic AI and a track record of enabling enterprise adoption, Lydonia partners with organizations to identify high-impact opportunities, accelerate value realization, and deploy scalable AI strategies. Whether advancing early-stage initiatives or expanding mature AI programs, Lydonia meets customers where they are and helps them navigate what’s next.

Recognized for its leadership in applied AI, Lydonia combines strategic insight, proven frameworks, and real-world execution to drive meaningful transformation across industries.

