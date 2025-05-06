Bluebeam Unveils First-Ever Unbound Conference to Drive Innovation and Collaboration Across the AEC Industry

Headlined by Steve Wozniak, Unbound 2025 will offer hands-on training, expert-led sessions, and a deep dive into the technologies shaping the future of AEC.

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide and a part of the Nemetschek Group, is hosting its inaugural Unbound conference, taking place September 30 through October 2, 2025, at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C. This event will bring together the people who design and build our world — to share ideas, solve real-world challenges, and explore new innovations shaping the future of the industry.

The conference will be headlined by technology visionary and entrepreneur Steve Wozniak, as well as former Head of Innovation & Creativity at Disney, Duncan Wardle.

“Bluebeam is bringing together some of the brightest minds in the AEC and technology industries for Unbound," said Usman Shuja, CEO at Bluebeam. “Our users are the heart of what we do, and this event is both a celebration of that community and a launchpad for the future of how we build, design and connect. Unbound gives us a unique opportunity to engage directly with our users, ignite fresh ideas, showcase cutting-edge innovations and foster dynamic collaboration.”

Unbound will feature a diverse lineup of nearly 70 speakers from across the globe, including Vikram Kohli, Chief Operating Officer and CEO of Advisory Services at CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investments firm; Jan Hendrik Goldbeck, Co-CEO of Goldbeck, the largest family-run construction company in Germany; and Professor Georg Nemetschek, founder and guiding spirit of the Nemetschek Group. The full session catalog will be released in early June.

This year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers, Building Smarter Connections”, will be reflected across sessions, product announcements, and workshops, with a focus on:

Interoperability and Integrations – As the built world faces greater demands in the years ahead, smart, connected workflows are critical. Bluebeam will showcase integrations with many of the AEC industry’s most commonly used tools.

AI and Innovation – AI continues to transform construction. Bluebeam, customers and partners will share advancements in intelligent search, automation, agentic AI and other technologies designed to scale impact faster.

Access and Collaboration – Bridging the gap between the office and the field, Bluebeam will debut enhanced capabilities and features across desktop, iOS and Android.

Attendees will also have access to in-depth user sessions, product demonstrations, training workshops, and on-site certification opportunities to help them get the most out of Bluebeam’s productivity and collaboration tools.

For more information and to register for Unbound 2025, visit unbound.bluebeam.com. Early bird registration is open through May 31, 2025.

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Bluebeam is the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for industries that design and build our world. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million users in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam’s solutions empower professionals to make their mark, adapt to change, and deliver projects successfully. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has offices globally and is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Nicole Worley Bluebeam, Inc. 7149313913 [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.