Haivision Redefines ISR Video Processing and Transcoding with the New Kraken X1 Rugged

Engineered for the tactical edge, Kraken X1 Rugged unleashes uncompromising power and AI-driven intelligence for use in the toughest operational environments

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today introduced the Kraken X1 Rugged, a game-changing addition to its battle-hardened ISR video processing arsenal. Built for maximum operational impact at the tactical edge, Kraken X1 Rugged processes full-motion video (FMV), delivering low latency encoding, transcoding, and AI-enhanced video and metadata to support the toughest mission demands in the most extreme environments.

Precision-engineered to meet any video processing challenge in forward-deployed ISR missions, the Kraken X1 Rugged packs cutting-edge AI capabilities and low-latency video performance into a rugged, compact, and fanless appliance. Engineered to meet MIL-STD ruggedization requirements in a small form factor device, Kraken X1 Rugged provides superior video processing for ISR missions in the most demanding environments – including UAVs, manned aircraft, vehicles, towers, ships, and more.

Kraken X1 Rugged derives its high-density power from the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform with next-gen GPU acceleration. Along with the ability to encode/transcode up to four 1080p HD streams, Kraken X1 Rugged can enhance situational awareness with real-time AI processing at the edge, capable of running third-party AI models directly on sensor-equipped platforms that are deployed in the field, instead of transporting the sensor feeds for processing to cloud data centers far from the action. By processing at the tactical edge, Kraken X1 Rugged can provide higher-quality intelligence delivered more reliably, more quickly, and more securely.



“The Kraken X1 Rugged represents a significant evolution of our ISR platform, bringing ruggedized, real-time video processing to the most demanding environments,” said John Leipper, Defense Product Manager, Haivision. “It delivers the trusted Kraken capabilities our users rely on, in a compact, durable form factor optimized for high-performance AI-ready processing at the edge – right next to sensors.”

Haivision’s Kraken solutions are trusted by ISR and mission-critical operations to turn constrained, unreliable networks into actionable intelligence pipelines for full motion video. Key capabilities of Kraken X1 Rugged include:

Real-time video for ISR: Process real-time FMV with surgical precision to supercharge critical decisions. Handle up to four 1080p60 streams or one 4Kp60 stream with HEVC/H.265 or H.264 compression.

Process real-time FMV with surgical precision to supercharge critical decisions. Handle up to four 1080p60 streams or one 4Kp60 stream with HEVC/H.265 or H.264 compression. Bandwidth optimization with KLV metadata: High-quality transcoding for downstream compatibility and transport even when network bandwidth is limited, along with synchronous/asynchronous KLV metadata, filtered as needed, to enhance geospatial context and unlock actionable intelligence.

High-quality transcoding for downstream compatibility and transport even when network bandwidth is limited, along with synchronous/asynchronous KLV metadata, filtered as needed, to enhance geospatial context and unlock actionable intelligence. Enrich intelligence with AI at the edge : Run third-party AI algorithms on NVIDIA accelerated GPUs to reliably extract high-quality intelligence at the tactical edge and deliver as full motion video and KLV metadata for downstream dissemination.

: Run third-party AI algorithms on NVIDIA accelerated GPUs to reliably extract high-quality intelligence at the tactical edge and deliver as full motion video and KLV metadata for downstream dissemination. Ruggedized performance in a small form factor: MIL-STD environmental and power compliance for tough conditions, form factor suitable for deployment in environments with size and weight constraints, and support for 28V DC in a fanless appliance, deliver reliable results wherever ISR operations demand.

MIL-STD environmental and power compliance for tough conditions, form factor suitable for deployment in environments with size and weight constraints, and support for 28V DC in a fanless appliance, deliver reliable results wherever ISR operations demand. Seamlessly connect ISR networks: Route encoded or transcoded video streams to multiple destinations and convert between transport protocols like MPEG-TS, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, and RTP.

Route encoded or transcoded video streams to multiple destinations and convert between transport protocols like MPEG-TS, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, and RTP. Battle-tested compatibility: Runs the same industry-leading Kraken software trusted by defense, public safety, and intelligence organizations worldwide.

The Kraken family of real-time ISR video encoding and transcoding solutions are central to Haivision’s cutting-edge product portfolio, driving mission-critical operations with precision and power. Haivision’s video wall systems for command centers, video distribution solutions, and ISR video technology help aerospace, enterprise, government, military, and public safety organizations make informed decisions faster.

The Kraken X1 Rugged will be showcased at SOF Week 2025 from May 6-8 in Tampa, Florida, and will be available in fall 2025. Learn more about the Kraken X1 Rugged here.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.