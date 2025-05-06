Tango Announces Leadership Change Designed to Drive Future Growth with the Appointment of Jon Elliott as New CEO

Founder Pranav Tyagi Transitions to Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Elliott as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2025. Pranav Tyagi, who founded Tango and served as its leader for 17 years, is stepping down as CEO and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors where he will continue to support the company’s long-term success in an advisory capacity. This strategic leadership change marks a significant milestone for Tango as it continues to advance its mission to empower the world’s leading companies by providing innovative solutions, data, and expertise to maximize value and impact from their locations.

Since its founding in 2008, Tango has achieved remarkable milestones, transitioning from its beginnings as a management consulting firm to becoming a pioneer in the creation of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions. Under Tyagi’s visionary leadership, Tango has led the way in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to create a global Enterprise SaaS solution embraced by customers in more than 140 countries, enabling them to plan and manage their entire real estate and facilities lifecycle, optimize costs, enhance employee engagement, and track and improve sustainability.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together at Tango,” said Tyagi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tango. “Our exceptional team has been the driving force behind our success, consistently innovating and pushing boundaries to help our customers respond to the evolving ways people interact with physical space. I can’t thank them enough for their dedication and hard work. I also want to extend my gratitude to our customers, many of whom have been with us since the beginning, for their unwavering support and trust.”

Jon Elliott joins Tango after more than two decades of outstanding success across multiple industries that have seen dramatic digital transformation and growth. Most recently, he was the CEO of Bluebeam, a global B2B SaaS software business serving customers in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) industry, as well as a Chief Division Officer and Executive Board Member of the Nemetschek Group.

“The global Tango team has built something truly special — a trusted product, a passionate team, and a loyal customer base,” said Jon Elliott, Tango’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m deeply honored to join this next chapter and work alongside the team to build on the strong foundation that Pranav and the team created.”

Tyagi continued, “This transition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Jon Elliott is an inspiring, entrepreneurial, and mission-driven leader who knows what it takes to scale a vision into substantial global impact. By staying close to customers and understanding industry needs, he recognizes how technology can solve the most pressing customer challenges, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead Tango into its next phase of growth.”

Jon Nuger, a Tango Board member and Managing Director at Berkshire Partners commented on this significant appointment, "We are thrilled to welcome Jon Elliott as our new CEO. His proven leadership and depth of experience are precisely what Tango needs to navigate the evolving landscape and achieve our ambitious goals. We also want to express our deep thanks to Pranav for his visionary leadership and extraordinary dedication, which have been instrumental in shaping Tango's success. We look forward to his ongoing guidance as Chairman of the Board."

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, occupancy management, energy & sustainability, desk booking, visitor and space management. To learn more visit tangoanalytics.com.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across business & consumer services, healthcare, industrials, and technology & communications. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

