Special 2025 Offers Recognize and Support Educators To Succeed and Save
SheerID and partners at leading brands provide verified discounts to help teachers throughout the year
/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for verifying and engaging high-value audiences, is helping educators access exclusive savings from top brands in 2025. More than 80 companies are partnering with SheerID to make discounts available to teachers without requiring memberships or complicated signups.
"Educators deserve recognition for the critical work they provide every single day," said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. "Working with brands that provide real value to the valiant teachers, administrators, and faculty brings us immense pride knowing their verified offers make lives a little easier and purchases more affordable."
SheerID’s Audience Network ensures that teachers can quickly and securely verify their eligibility and access these savings whenever needed. The program makes it simple for educators to take advantage of meaningful offers from trusted brands, honoring their role in shaping students and communities.
Check out these amazing offers for educators:
- 10% off all 3D printing services from 3D Services
- Free data analytics program from Alteryx SparkED
- Exclusive discount on boutique styles from Aly & Lia Boutique
- Free 6-month subscription to Ancestry World Explorer from Ancestry
- 30% off any full-priced item from ASICS
- 20% off plus free shipping and returns from Boden
- 25% off better-fitting menswear from Bonobos
- 15% off workwear from Bulwark
- 20% off select Burton gear from Burton Snowboards
- $150 off beach vacations from CheapCaribbean
- 10% off skincare, suncare, and makeup from Clé de Peau Beauté
- 20% off skincare, makeup, and fragrance from Clinique
- 20% off embroidered home goods from Coral & Tusk
- 20% off All Access Membership and Class Packs from CorePower Yoga
- Digital shop card with auto renewal from Costco
- 20% off all orders from CURVD Earplugs
- 15% off any purchase from Dockers
- 20% off online certificates and courses from edX
- 20% off baby gear from Evenflo
- Final Draft 11 for $99.99 from Final Draft
- $30 off ergonomic furniture from FlexiSpot
- 25% off performance gear from Florence Marine
- 15% off distraction-free writing devices from Freewrite
- 25% off anti-fatigue floor mats from GelPro
- 10% off fine jewelry from Grown Brilliance
- Free access to mindfulness app from Headspace
- $100 onboard credit from Holland America Line
- 20% off bottles and tumblers from Hydro Flask
- 50% off software from IDM Computer Solutions
- Free financial software trials from Intuit
- 3% stackable discount on power gear from Jackery
- 20% off all purchases from Karen Kane
- Exclusive savings on bags and accessories from Kipling
- 10% off outdoor gear from L.L.Bean
- Exclusive savings on diamond jewelry from La Joya
- 30% off multi-tools from Leatherman
- 15% off apparel from Levi’s
- 20% off lingerie and essentials from Lovehoney
- 40% off furniture from Lovesac
- 25% off all orders from M•A•C Cosmetics
- 15% off online orders from Madewell
- 10% off audio gear from Marshall Headphones
- Up to 25% off baby products from Maxi-Cosi
- Exclusive appliance discounts from Maytag
- 15% off including sale items from Michaels
- 20% off air purifiers from Molekule
- 60% off Morningstar Investor from Morningstar
- 15% off makeup and skincare from NARS
- 10% off online orders from Nike
- 25% off all team programming from Nine27 Athletics
- $28 off one month for Teachers from Nuuly
- 15% off sitewide from Origins
- 20% off skincare from OUI the People
- 20% off home products from OXO
- 50% off any plan from Paramount+
- Streaming discount from Peacock
- $1,425 off mattresses + bedding gifts from Puffy Mattress
- 10% off mattresses from Purple
- 20% off memberships from Pvolve
- $300 off windows and doors from Renewal by Andersen
- 10% off security products from Reolink
- 20% off fashion from RIHOAS
- 15% off wellness products from Rookie Wellness
- 20% off one pair of shoes from Rothy’s
- Up to 25% off sitewide from Safety 1st
- 15% off skincare and makeup from Shiseido
- 12% off footwear from Stegmann
- Discounted survey plans from SurveyMonkey
- 40% off beauty from Tarte Cosmetics
- Up to 75% off tech gear from Tech Perks
- 15% off alphabet art from The Letter Nest
- 10% off gear from The North Face
- 30% off fitness memberships from The Sculpt Society
- $1/4 weeks digital access from The Washington Post
- 20% off footwear from Therafit
- 30% off recovery wear from Thermo Recovery Wear
- 10% off footwear & apparel from Timberland
- 20% off + 2X rewards from Treehopper
- 20% off apparel from True Classic
- 10% off styles from UGG
- Free design software licenses from Vectorworks
- 15% off purchases from vineyard vines
- 20% off from VIVAIA
- Special discounts on appliances from Whirlpool
- 20% off breast pumps from Willow
- Exclusive internet & bundle savings from Xfinity
- 20% off snacks from Zee Zees
About SheerID
SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.
Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Lara Compton
[email protected]
+1.248.703.3686
