NovaBone Announces Strategic Partnership with Summit Products Group to Distribute NovaForm® Wound Matrix in the U.S.

ALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaBone Products, a leading developer of biomaterials for regenerative medicine, announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Summit Products Group, a national provider of advanced wound care solutions. Under this agreement, Summit Products Group will serve as a key distributor of NovaForm® Wound Matrix, NovaBone’s collagen-based wound dressing recently cleared by the FDA.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in NovaBone’s expansion into the advanced wound care market. Summit Products Group’s deep distribution network and strong presence in post-acute and outpatient care settings will support the rapid adoption and accessibility of NovaForm® across the United States.

NovaForm® Wound Matrix received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2023 and is indicated for use in the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, and more. The highly conformable, bioengineered matrix is designed to protect the wound while maintaining a moist environment that supports the body’s natural healing process.

"Partnering with Summit Products Group allows us to accelerate the growth of NovaForm® in the wound care space," said Scott Day, Sr. Director of Business Development at NovaBone Products. “SPG's expansive distribution network, coupled with their clinical support and reimbursement services, make them an ideal partner as we work to bring innovative healing solutions to more patients and providers.”

The agreement reflects NovaBone’s continued commitment to expanding access to regenerative technologies that improve healing and patient outcomes.

For more information about NovaForm® Wound Matrix and this partnership, visit www.novabone.com.

About NovaBone

NovaBone, a Halma company, is privately held and based in Florida since 2002. NovaBone developed the first bioactive synthetic bone graft offered to the orthopedic community and has long been at the forefront of bioactive glass bone graft devices. It has developed numerous formulations and delivery systems of its patented, bioactive technology platform that results in accelerated bone growth. In total, their exclusively formulated bone graft substitute has been used for the repair of osseous defects throughout the skeletal system for over a decade and used in over a million clinical applications with unparalleled success validating the safety and efficacy of NovaBone's technology.

About Summit Products Group

Summit Products Group is a premier partner in end-to-end advanced wound care solutions. They have years of experience in the healthcare sector, with a team that understands the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers and their practices, which is what led to the company’s founding. By combining the team’s passion and knowledge with cutting-edge technologies, Summit Products Group has created a comprehensive suite of products and services, tailored to meet all your wound care needs.

