HBCU Week Foundation Announces The Official Date For The 6th Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala Presented By AstraZeneca

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HBCU Week Foundation is proud to announce the 6th Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala, presented by AstraZeneca, taking place on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware. This year’s honorees will include notable actors, musicians, among others, who will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to HBCUs and their dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion.The HBCU Week Awards Gala serves as a premier fundraising event to support HBCU Week’s mission of increasing enrollment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), providing scholarships for matriculation, and establishing a seamless transition from undergraduate studies to corporate America. The gala will bring together distinguished guests, corporate partners, and supporters to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to HBCUs and diversity & inclusion efforts.“We are excited to recognize the leaders and advocates who continue to uplift and support the legacy of HBCUs,” said Ashley Christopher, founder of HBCU Week. “This event not only honors their impact but also raises crucial funds to expand educational and career opportunities for HBCU students.”Past honorees have included influential figures such as Bryan-Michael Cox, Tiffany Cross, Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, Tamika Mallory, Lance Gross, and Stephen A. Smith, to name a few.“AstraZeneca is privileged to play a role in empowering young minds on their journey to higher education,” said Joris Silon, US Country President, Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit (BBU), AstraZeneca. "We proudly stand alongside the HBCU Week Foundation in promoting opportunities for students from all backgrounds to access quality education and achieve their career aspirations."Proceeds from the HBCU Week Awards Gala directly support scholarships and programming that drive student success.Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 6th Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala will be available soon. For more information, please visit www.hbcuweek.org About HBCU Week FoundationThe HBCU Week Foundation is an organization dedicated to promoting enrollment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), providing scholarships for matriculation, and establishing a seamless transition from undergraduate studies to corporate America. Through strategic initiatives, partnerships, and events like the HBCU Week Awards Gala, the foundation empowers students and advances opportunities for future generations.

