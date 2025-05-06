Canon Continues Steadfast Support of University of Louisville’s Portfolio Day

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its long-term support, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, again partnered with Hite Institute of Art + Design at the University of Louisville (UofL) to serve as the flagship sponsor of the university’s Portfolio Day.

Held on UofL’s campus on April 25, the program offered graduating seniors from the bachelor of fine arts (BFA) in graphic design program a chance to put their work on display for the collegiate community and the Louisville region. This also provided a platform for the next generation of designers to network with creative industry professionals.

Canon’s support of the graphic design program included loans of cameras, including the EOS R6, where select students were able to incorporate the equipment into their projects. Additionally, Canon has contributed to the university’s Digital Print Lab with printers for the studio.

Besides support through gear, Canon designers continued to provide expert feedback as students presented their past and current projects in groups, through virtual meetings, providing valuable knowledge and encouragement to students and their capstone projects for the Hite Institute of Art and Design’s bachelor of fine arts in graphic design program.

Peter P. Kowalczuk, Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s executive vice president and Client Services Group president, said the support for the program remains an important way for the next generation of designers to learn from – and connect with – members of the creative industry.



“We are pleased to again be part of Portfolio Day with the University of Louisville and its wonderful program that helps to inspire young artists and designers,” Kowalczuk said. “Providing talented students with the means to succeed in the world of design remains a worthy goal, and we appreciate all the hard work the team at the Hite Institute continues to put in to make this event so successful.”

Roann Carter, a senior at the University of Louisville, said the event provided an outlet for students to display their work and to network. For her contributions, Carter presented a packaging project created for a Japanese root vegetable company.

“The journey for this project was a long one and its evolution is probably the most satisfying of all my projects as it all came together beautifully in the end,” she said.

Each year, World Design Day recognizes the impact of the medium on everyday life while celebrating the design aspects of aesthetics, form, and function. It also emphasizes the importance of advancing and empowering young artists worldwide in several areas of design including visual communication, graphic design, awareness, promotion, management, and training.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

