VETERAN WAR NURSE CHRONICLES A CANDID LOOK AT THE REALITY OF LIFE IN A COMBAT ZONE

M*A*S*H Vietnam: What it's like to be a war nurse

Discover the untold story of war as seen through the eyes of a young medical professional during one of the most tumultuous times in American history

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired military nurse and author Lorna Griess dives deep into her powerful tell-all, “ MAS*H Vietnam: What It's Like to Be a War Nurse ,” revealing the raw and vivid experiences of a young nurse in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MAS*H) during the Vietnam War. She shares the daily drama, challenges, and emotional toll experienced by those on the front lines of care with raw honesty and a poignant narrative.Drawing from her firsthand experiences, Griess transports readers inside a MAS*H unit, exposing not only the rigorous medical procedures but also the psychological challenges of giving treatment in a battle zone. She candidly explores the harsh truths of war—its grim challenges, the tumult of the operating room, and the bonds formed amidst struggle.This book transcends a simple chronicle of war; it unfolds as a deeply personal journey of a nurse who pursued her passion and dedication to aid others, even in the chaos of Vietnam. Griess delves into the intense emotions she encountered when she returned home to a nation torn apart by an unpopular conflict, wrestling with her identity and navigating her connections with family and friends who struggled to grasp her experiences.Having devoted her career to the Army Nurse Corps, Lorna Griess actively served in hospitals around the globe for nearly thirty years following her tour in Vietnam. After retiring as a full colonel and chief nurse at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco, she actively champions veterans' causes as a legislative liaison for the Military Officers Association of America. Alongside her advocacy work, she passionately creates art, with her oil paintings displayed in numerous galleries throughout Sacramento, including the esteemed Crocker Art Gallery.“MAS*H Vietnam: What It's Like to Be a War Nurse” by Lorna Griess illustrates the resilience and courage of nurses who served in Vietnam, making it essential for anyone wanting to grasp the human side of conflict. The memoir provides notable and informative insights into the inner workings of a MASH unit, highlighting the frequently overlooked services of military medical staff.Explore this captivating and insightful read by securing a copy on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, or other leading online book retailers around the globe. Stay in the loop with the author’s literary events and latest offerings by browsing through her website at https://authorlornagriess.com/ About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

