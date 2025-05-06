Seattle-Based Full Pull Wines Reaches 16-Year Milestone with National Audience and Unique Story-Driven Model

Paul Zitarelli (R), Founder/Owner of Full Pull Wines

Wine doesn’t need to be sold with gimmicks, it just needs to be communicated with clarity, trust, and joy. We focus on wines worth drinking, not just collecting—and stories worth telling.” — Paul Zitarelli

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Pull Wines, a direct-to-consumer wine platform founded in 2009, is gaining national attention for its highly personalized, story-forward approach to wine retail. Based in Seattle’s SODO district, Full Pull has built a subscriber base of more than 8,000 engaged readers across the U.S.—all without a subscription model, paid advertising, or any presence on social media.

Founded by Paul Zitarelli, a Harvard-trained applied mathematician and wine writer, Full Pull Wines sends out a daily long-form email featuring one or more handpicked wines, each accompanied by in-depth background on the producer, region, and winemaking style. Zitarelli personally tastes more than 2,000 wines each year and selects bottles priced from $10 to $1,000 for inclusion in his offers.

“Wine doesn’t need to be sold with gimmicks,” said Zitarelli. “It just needs to be communicated with clarity, trust, and joy. We focus on wines worth drinking, not just collecting—and stories worth telling.”

Over its 16 years, the business has grown steadily through word-of-mouth, attracting a nationwide audience of casual drinkers, collectors, sommeliers, and chefs. With a streamlined ordering process and coast-to-coast shipping, Full Pull processes more than 5,000 orders each month from its 7,000-square-foot warehouse and tasting room in Seattle.

In contrast to many modern wine retailers, Full Pull Wines has maintained an entirely analog marketing approach, relying solely on Zitarelli’s daily dispatches to drive engagement. The platform operates with no membership fees, minimum purchase requirements, or automated recommendation tools.

Recent offers have included selections from Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy’s Brunello di Montalcino, and Washington’s Walla Walla Valley, reflecting Full Pull’s global reach and deep sourcing relationships. The company specializes in small-production, limited-allocation wines that are often unavailable through traditional retail channels.

Zitarelli, who also holds an MBA from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business and the WSET Level 4 Diploma, previously served as lead wine writer for Seattle Magazine and is the author of 36 Bottles of Wine, a book exploring seasonal wine pairing.

Full Pull is also closely monitoring the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs on European wine imports, which could disrupt supply chains and dramatically raise costs for small retailers and consumers.

“These tariffs aren’t just about price,” said Zitarelli. “They have the potential to fracture the relationship between U.S. consumers and European producers. For a small business like ours—and for our customers—that’s a cultural loss as well as an economic one.”

About Full Pull Wines

Founded in 2009, Full Pull Wines is a direct-to-consumer wine platform based in Seattle, WA. The company offers a curated selection of boutique wines from around the world through a daily email newsletter. Wines are shipped nationwide and also available for pickup at the Full Pull warehouse and tasting room located in Seattle’s SODO UrbanWorks complex. For more information, visit www.fullpullwines.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.