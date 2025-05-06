Hail Chamber Intensifies Preparations for the Hail Investment Forum 2025

the emir of saudi arabia’s hail region the Launch of the Hail Investment Forum

Hail Investiment Forum 2025

The forum will discuss four main themes, including the strategic advantages and investment opportunities in Hail in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030” — Hail Chamber

RIYADH, RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hail Chamber has intensified its preparations to complete the final arrangements for the Hail Investment Forum , which will take place on May 17, 2025, in the city of Hail. The forum will bring together a number of local and international investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from government entities to showcase promising investment opportunities in various fields based on the competitive and relative advantages of the Hail region.The forum is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Emir of the Hail Region, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The forum aims to stimulate an attractive investment environment, increase and diversify sources of investment, develop the local and national economy, unleash the potential of non-oil sectors, establish the kingdom as a global logistics hub, and support sustainable development in the Hail region.The forum seeks to highlight the investment opportunities based on the relative advantages of the Hail region, shedding light on its infrastructure and logistical services to enhance its competitive capabilities. It also aims to strengthen integration and strategic partnerships between government sectors in the field of investment.Hail on the Global StageThe Hail Investment Forum is distinguished by its high-level organization, reflecting the ambitious vision adopted by Saudi Arabia to direct its national economy towards a brighter future. The Hail Chamber has announced that the forum will feature more than 125 investment opportunities, along with 14 unique opportunities, amounting to a total value of more than 34.2 billion riyals. The forum is expected to host over 1,000 local and foreign investors through 9 dialogue sessions to discuss working papers, 6 high-ranking government speakers, 42 speakers in sessions, and 42 topics related to investment opportunities in Hail. The event will also introduce 6 innovative initiatives and aims to result in 12 cooperation agreements for public-private sector partnerships.A Comprehensive Organizational ProgramThe forum will discuss four main themes, including the strategic advantages and investment opportunities in Hail in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. It will also address the promising investment future in terms of (financial support and government facilitation), the Hail region as a model for tourism in northern Saudi Arabia, and the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Hail as a key driver of investments.The main sessions will cover essential topics on economy, investment, tourism, environment, and the future. The opening session will discuss the sustainability of tourism, innovation in agriculture, food security, logistics services, and the future of mining in Hail, in addition to life quality, community growth, and achieving the goals of Vision 2030.Economic sessions will discuss the role of local and foreign direct investment in economic development, the future of infrastructure for managing knowledge and human capital, global visions for transitioning to a green economy, sustainable microfinance programs, innovation, digital transformation, and their impact on the labor market and sustainable development.Investment sessions will address the future of investments in Hail until 2030, the region's relative advantages and investment marketing, solutions for financial support to diversify the local economy, public-private sector partnerships for sustainable investments, a transition to greener investments like low-carbon investment, and challenges in rural real estate investment.Tourism sessions will examine the contribution of tourism activities to economic development, strategic planning for tourism media and its role in supporting the national economy, developing environmental tourism strategies in Hail, and challenges and opportunities in managing tourist destinations.Environmental sessions will explore ways to use natural resources efficiently, improving sustainable management, water resource management and drought challenges, sustainable design and recycling with innovative environmental technologies, waste management and green economy, climate change, and land use scenarios to protect biodiversity. They will also discuss environmental, social, and governance sustainability and developing measurement indicators.Fruitful ResultsAccording to the Hail Chamber, the forum aims to reveal the investment opportunities stemming from each relative advantage of the region, study future needs to identify initiatives for infrastructure, systems, and strategic investments, making Hail an attractive investment area at the national level. It also seeks to enable investors to access investment opportunities in Hail, contributing to increasing and diversifying sources of investment.

hail investment forum 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.