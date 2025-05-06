CCHF Urges State Attorneys General to Take Legal Action Against REAL ID

Formal Letters Request Injunction Against Federal Enforcement of National ID Mandate

REAL ID is unconstitutional, and Attorneys General must stop it before more Americans have been forced to forfeit their freedom.” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President.

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), in partnership with Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), has submitted letters to all 50 Attorneys General across the country urging them to pursue an immediate injunction against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to halt the enforcement of the unconstitutional REAL ID system.“REAL ID is the federal government’s backdoor National ID,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President. “It’s not just a card—it’s a system of control. By imposing a national identification system across the country, Washington is stripping states of their sovereignty and Americans of their freedom. REAL ID is unconstitutional, and Attorneys General must stop it before more Americans have been forced to forfeit their freedom.”The letters outline DHS’ unconstitutional “progressive enforcement” rules set to take effect May 7, 2025, and warn of expanded surveillance, control, biometric tracking, and potential future restrictions on travel, banking, healthcare access, and more. CCHF and SHF explain that the REAL ID Act violates the 4th and 10th Amendments, citing bipartisan opposition from U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander (R) and Patty Murray (D) at the time of its passage.CCHF and SHF urge Attorneys General to act now to defend federalism and individual rights before DHS solidifies a digital infrastructure of control. The letters include eight constitutional concerns and highlight the danger of a future social credit system built through federal ID enforcement—including biometric tracking, digitized IDs, real-time access by government agencies, and unaccountable databases that are exempt from FOIA and hidden from public oversight.To read the full letter, visit this link For additional information visit RefuseREALID.org or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel [email protected] ###About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: CCHF exists to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

