STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FY2026 BUDGET REQUEST

“President Trump’s ambitious budget proposal marks a critical move towards reestablishing reason and curbing Washington’s reckless spending. With national debt surpassing $36 trillion, it is long overdue for our nation to stop running up the tab. This budget signifies a commitment to common sense, accountability, and honoring the taxpayers who fuel our economy.

The budget achieves a historic 22.6% reduction in non-defense discretionary spending, eliminating waste and refocusing the federal government on its essential duties. Additionally, a substantial 65% funding increase for the Department of Homeland Security delivers much-needed assistance to Texas farmers and ranchers along the southern border, who have faced the direct consequences of an unsecured border in the past.

The proposal also terminates funding for radical ideologies infiltrating federal agencies, including DEI programs, ‘equity audits,’ and initiatives driven by a woke agenda. Instead, the budget promotes the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, allocating resources to enhance national nutrition, physical activity, and public health. Additionally, it introduces MAHA food boxes filled with U.S.-grown commodities for American families, supporting national health and domestic agriculture.

This budget lays the groundwork for a stronger economy, healthier communities, and a more secure future. More than a budget, it’s a bold declaration: American fiscal responsibility is back.”