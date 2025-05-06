Step Into a Fairytale: Texas Renaissance Festival Now Booking 2025 Weddings

TODD MISSION, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From intimate elopements to grand celebrations fit for royalty, couples can say “I do” in a setting unlike any other—at the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF). As the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance event, TRF transforms fall weekends into immersive, storybook escapes—and now, it's inviting couples to begin their own epic love stories on festival grounds.With 2025 wedding dates now open for booking, TRF Weddings offers a one-of-a-kind experience for brides, grooms, and betrothed of every background. Whether you envision a barefoot garden ceremony, a chapel steeped in Celtic tradition, or a celebration blessed by the King himself, the magic of TRF brings it all to life—with just the right blend of rustic charm, whimsical flair, and old-world renaissance style elegance.Four distinctive venues offer something for every couple:The Cathedral Chapel – Quaint and cozy with rich wood beams and a striking blue Celtic cross, perfect for intimate vows.The Rose Garden – A fragrant haven with 50+ cultivars in bloom and a charming gazebo for garden fairytale moments.The English Garden – Enchanting and lush, this floral fantasy was "built by Titania herself," with over 3,000 blooms.The Basilica – Grand, romantic, and bathed in light, modeled after a Roman temple and kissed by myth and legend.Packages are tailored to fit every couple’s dream—from sweet and simple to lavish and theatrical. Couples can personalize their day with special touches like a royal guard, horse-drawn carriage, bouquet and boutonniere, fanfare, falconers and even TRF entertainers. Each wedding includes a dedicated planner to bring the vision to life with as little stress as possible.“We believe every love story deserves a setting as magical as the story itself. Our goal is to create unforgettable moments that reflect the couple’s unique journey, and it’s an honor to be part of such a meaningful day, “ said Sylvia Soto, the Weddings and Events Coordinator for TRF.TRF Weddings are available on festival weekends (Oct. 11 – Nov. 30, 2025), offering couples and guests a truly immersive experience surrounded by costumed revelers, artisanal goods, themed feasts and unforgettable photo ops.Spots are limited, and now is the time to reserve your date. Tours are available by appointment. For more information or to begin planning, contact the TRF Weddings team:📞 281-356-2178About the Texas Renaissance FestivalThe Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest Renaissance-themed event, drawing over half a million visitors each year to an immersive 16th-century village set on 55 acres in Todd Mission, Texas. Now in its 51st season, TRF offers themed weekends, artisan markets, world-class entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. The 2025 season runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving Friday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 30.

