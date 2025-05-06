Digital Decorum Launches: A Vital Call to Protect Presence and Connection in an AI-Shaped World

Harry Pagan Coss, author of Digital Decorum: A Guide to AI Etiquette, encourages readers to stay present, connected, and grounded in an AI-shaped world.

In a culture racing toward automation and endless digital noise, Digital Decorum offers readers a path back to clarity, connection, and living fully awake.

I wrote Digital Decorum to protect what matters most—our relationships, presence, and peace of mind in a world wired for distraction.” — Harry Pagan Coss

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is moving faster every day; faster, perhaps, than our hearts were ever meant to chase. As artificial intelligence reshapes how we live, work, and relate, the risk isn’t just technological, but mindfully human.Presence, depth, and connection are no longer luxuries; they have become essential survival skills.In Digital Decorum : A Guide to AI Etiquette, Harry Pagan Coss offers a grounded, soulful, and practical path back to what matters most, without rejecting technology or losing ourselves to it.We all see it, but we rarely stop to name it:Friends sit together, scrolling instead of speaking.Families gather, yet they vanish behind separate screens.Parks full of people holding devices, not each other.Airports packed with downward faces, the world passing unseen.Digital Decorum captures this growing fracture in our daily lives — and offers a way back to meaning and genuine human connection without rejecting the new technologies we now live alongside, especially as AI expands the digital world beyond the screen and deeper into every part of our lives.Rather than blindly resisting technology or surrendering to it, Digital Decorum blends soulful reflection with practical wisdom, helping readers navigate a changing world without sacrificing their relationships, integrity, or inner lives."I wrote Digital Decorum because I saw how easily we lose each other-and ourselves-in a world wired for distraction,” says Harry.“This book is my call to protect what matters most: our relationships, presence, and the soul of our daily lives. It also shows how to mindfully introduce new technologies without further eroding our relationships or peace of mind — and how to practice a kind of etiquette not just with technology, but with ourselves — protecting our time, focus, and spirit.Whether adapting to new technology at work, seeking a more profound connection at home, or simply longing to live with more clarity and grace, Digital Decorum offers a guide to living fully before life rushes past unseen.About the AuthorHarry Pagan Coss is a writer, entrepreneur, and cultural storyteller dedicated to helping people live more present, meaningful lives in an increasingly digital world. A former television personality and lifelong creative, Harry brings warmth, wisdom, and real-world experience to his work. He offers readers a map to return to themselves in a society rushing toward automation. Digital Decorum is his heartfelt contribution to a growing movement toward mindful living and authentic connection.

