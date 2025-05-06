RevDoc Expands into Pet Care with Launch of RevPets: Concierge Veterinary Care

Concierge Care for your Pets

RevDoc launches RevPets: in-home, on-demand vet care that brings personalized, stress-free pet health services directly to your doorstep.

With RevPets, we’re removing the friction and stress of traditional vet visits and giving pet parents the same freedom, transparency, and convenience our members already enjoy.” — Anil Kottoor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASERevDoc Expands into Pet Care with Launch of RevPets: Concierge Veterinary Care RevDoc, the on-demand healthcare tech platform known for connecting patients with affordable, personalized care wherever they are, is expanding its innovative model to four-legged family members with the launch of RevPets — a concierge veterinary care service that brings compassionate pet care directly to your home.RevPets, brought to you by RevDoc, gives members access to house calls, video consults, in-office visits, and unlimited in-app messaging with licensed pet care providers—all in one simple membership. No carriers. No crowded waiting rooms. No stressed-out pets. Just expert, personalized care delivered right where your pet is happiest—at home.“We created RevDoc to give people more control over their healthcare, and that vision naturally extends to our pets,” said Anil “AK” Kottoor, founder and CEO of RevDoc. “With RevPets, we’re removing the friction and stress of traditional vet visits and giving pet parents the same freedom, transparency, and convenience our members already enjoy.”RevDoc launched with the mission of putting care—not insurance—at the center of the healthcare experience. By eliminating the administrative burden and middlemen that complicate modern healthcare, RevDoc enables providers to spend more time with patients and less time on paperwork. The platform has quickly become a go-to solution for on-demand primary as well as urgent care, sports medicine, weight loss, aesthetics, and more—all accessible through one mobile app.Now, RevPets builds on that model to serve the whole family. Whether it’s a wellness check, a sudden concern, or behavior guidance, pet parents can get support anytime, anywhere. And just like RevDoc’s patient centric model, RevPets is powered by a belief that access, simplicity, and compassion should be the standard—not the exception.In support of the local pet community, RevDoc will donate $20 to a Tampa-area animal shelter for every new RevPets member who signs up.Due to overwhelming demand, RevPets is rolling out gradually. Pet parents can join the waitlist at RevDoc.com/Pet-Care to secure their spot.About RevDocOne app. Whole-Family Care.RevDoc is the modern healthcare app designed to make care simple, affordable, and accessible—for everyone in your life, including your pets. Skip the insurance runaround and connect directly with trusted providers for everything from urgent care and Botox to vaccines and puppy wellness.With one app, members can book house calls, start video visits, or message their dedicated provider anytime. No insurance required. No surprise bills. Just transparent pricing, financial flexibility with HSA/FSA, and priority access to vetted providers—now including veterinarians through the launch of RevPets.RevDoc is healthcare the way it should be—finally, all in one place.Learn more at RevDoc.com.

