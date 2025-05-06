Analytics Predict $74M Annual Treasury Inflow from Nomy Crypto Card Services, Driving NOMY Token Value Growth and Strengthening Ecosystem Stability

/EIN News/ -- HAMCHAKO MUTSAMUDU, Anjouan, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past three months, a select group of VIP users within the Nomy Finance ecosystem has been testing the Nomy Crypto Card — a groundbreaking product that merges both debit and credit services, offering users the flexibility to access instant credit and liquidity secured by the crypto assets held in their Nomy accounts. This unique combination of features has garnered strong user engagement and satisfaction.

The early results from this test group, composed of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), have been promising, revealing a clear demand for this dual-functionality crypto card. The Nomy Crypto Card allows users to seamlessly spend their digital assets, while also providing them with the ability to access instant credit and liquidity based on the crypto holdings stored in their Nomy Finance account.

Key Findings from the Test Phase

The test phase has shown robust engagement, with over 100 crypto cards distributed among the VIP users. These early users have appreciated the flexibility and convenience offered by the card, which combines traditional payment methods with the ability to tap into crypto-backed liquidity instantly. Users can now access immediate credit and spend their digital assets without needing to liquidate them, which represents a major innovation in the intersection of crypto and traditional finance.

Projected Treasury Inflow: $74M to $122M Annually

Based on the data collected during the test phase and analysis of user behavior, Nomy Finance expects an annual inflow to the NOMY Treasury Pool ranging from $74 million to $122 million. This projection is based on the following factors:

Strong Demand for the Nomy Crypto Card: There is significant interest in the Nomy Crypto Card, and it is anticipated that this demand will continue to grow as more users gain access to the product. 33% Buyback & Burn Program: Under the Buyback & Burn Program, 33% of profits generated from the card services will be directed towards bolstering the NOMY Treasury Pool and reducing circulating token supply through token burns. Increased User Adoption: As the crypto card is made available to a wider audience, user adoption is expected to grow rapidly, further driving the inflow into the treasury.



Implications for NOMY Token's Value and Ecosystem Growth

The projected annual inflow of $74M to $122M will significantly strengthen the NOMY Treasury Pool, creating greater backing for each token and ensuring its scarcity through reduced circulating supply. As more profits from the Buyback & Burn Program flow into the treasury, the NOMY token will benefit from both increased demand and enhanced scarcity, driving long-term value appreciation for token holders.

The integration of instant credit and crypto-backed liquidity with the Nomy Crypto Card ensures that users can tap into the full potential of their crypto holdings while maintaining liquidity, creating a seamless experience between the crypto world and traditional financial systems.

Public Launch and Future Projections

As the test phase concludes, Nomy Finance is preparing for the public launch of the Nomy Crypto Card, which will be available to a broader audience. The team anticipates a surge in adoption, which will lead to even higher inflows into the NOMY Treasury Pool. The dual-functionality of the card — combining both credit and debit services — positions it as a game-changer in the crypto-finance space.

Executive Summary

The success of the Nomy Crypto Card test phase, along with the Buyback & Burn Program, highlights a promising future for the NOMY token and the Nomy Finance ecosystem. With projections of $74M to $122M annual inflow to the treasury, the NOMY Treasury Pool will continue to grow, ensuring long-term value for token holders and furthering Nomy Finance’s mission to create a sustainable, user-driven ecosystem.

As the crypto card program continues to scale, Nomy Finance is poised to strengthen its position at the forefront of crypto innovation — providing users with a seamless and rewarding way to interact with their digital assets.

Contact Details:



Alejandro Mendez

Growth & Community Relations Lead

[email protected]



