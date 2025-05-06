Karrikins Group CEO Julie Williamson, PhD, Releases New Leadership Book ‘Make HOW Matter’

Julie Williamson, PhD, author of Make HOW Matter

When leaders know how to lead together...They’re able to transform their organizations and deliver on the highest-order purpose you can imagine.” — Julie Williamson, PhD

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Make HOW Matter: Key Conversations for Leaders to Build Alignment and Accelerate Growth introduces a powerful new framework for leadership from Julie Williamson, PhD, a leading voice in how alignment can transform leaders and organizations. In today’s business landscape, where strategy often stalls in execution, Williamson tackles one of the most overlooked barriers to growth: the failure to align on how great ideas get delivered.In Make HOW Matter, Williamson introduces leaders to the “Failure Gap,” the critical space between agreement and alignment where even the best ideas falter without decisive action. The book delivers a practical, human-centered playbook to help leadership teams bridge that gap and unlock faster decision-making, stronger collaboration, and better execution.“You’ve probably heard the expression, ‘To go fast, go alone. To go far, go together,’” said Williamson. “At Karrikins Group, we believe that to go far fast, you get aligned. When leaders know how to lead together, they achieve their strategies faster and more consistently. They’re able to transform their organizations and deliver on the highest-order purpose you can imagine.”Drawing on years of experience advising global brands and high-growth teams, Williamson equips readers with powerful conversation frameworks, tested models, and behavior-change tools that drive lasting impact. Designed for executives and cross-functional teams, Make HOW Matter helps readers move from surface-level agreement to true alignment in how they lead together.The book’s release is supported by Karrikins Group, where Williamson is the CEO and a managing partner. The firm specializes in helping organizations close the gap between ideas and execution by creating clarity and alignment across leadership teams.Make HOW Matter is available now in print and digital formats from Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers worldwide. For additional resources, endorsements, and tools, visit www.MakeHOWMatter.com About Julie Williamson, PhDJulie Williamson, PhD, is a globally recognized strategist, speaker and advisor who helps leaders define and align their strategic ambitions with actionable behaviors. As a managing partner at Karrikins Group, she works with clients across industries to spark transformation and build the aligned leadership required to sustain it. Her insights have shaped high-stakes initiatives in Fortune 500 companies and mission-driven organizations alike.About Karrikins GroupKarrikins Group is a Denver-based, global-serving consultancy that helps leaders and teams accelerate growth by creating alignment where it matters most. Blending business acumen, executive experience, and social science with the disciplines of consulting, facilitation, and coaching, Karrikins Group partners with organizations to close the gap between ideas and execution.The firm’s flagship solution, the Alignment Journey™, is built for senior leaders, boards, and complex organizations navigating global, cross-functional, or enterprise-level misalignment. For smaller teams and individual leaders, the Alignment Institutedelivers powerful alignment tools through scalable programs and resources tailored to diverse leadership needs.Karrikins Group’s newest offering, Dynamic Strategy™, equips leaders to confidently set and execute forward-looking strategies while building the capacity and clarity their teams need to succeed. Learn more at www.karrikinsgroup.com ###

