Viking Pest Control Opens New Office in Denville, NJ

Award-Winning Pest Control Company Expands Reach to Better Serve Northwest NJ

We’re excited to expand our presence in Northwest NJ. By opening a local branch, we’ll be able to respond faster, support our community more directly and continue to deliver high-quality pest control.” — Robert Lagomarsino, Branch Manager

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pest Control is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch office in Denville, NJ, enabling the acclaimed company to better service homes and businesses in Morris, Sussex, and Warren counties. Viking has partnered with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and is excited to be a part of such a robust business community. Together, they are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening on May 7, 2024, from 4:00-6:00 pm at 321 Palmer Rd., Unit 1, Denville, NJ 07834.Viking Pest offers award-winning pest control services and has been recognized on multiple national and regional "best of" lists for pest control, mosquito services, termite services, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Publications praising Viking include Forbes Home, The Spruce, Better Homes and Gardens, CNN Underscored, and Real Simple. Viking Pest also has more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Google and an A rating from the Better Business Bureau.Viking Pest is a QualityPro member, meaning its customers will receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified individuals,. Viking also holds GreenPro membership, meaning it is a leader in sustainable pest control standards. Additionally, Viking is the region's exclusive provider of Anticimex SMART Rodent Control."We’re excited to expand our presence in Northwest New Jersey,” says Robert Lagomarsino, Branch Manager “For more than 40 years, Viking Pest Control has built a reputation for reliable, eco-friendly service that homeowners and businesses can count on. By opening a local branch in the area, we’ll be able to respond faster, support our community more directly, and continue delivering the high-quality pest management our customers have come to expect.”Viking Pest Control is a leading provider of pest management services committed to ensuring a healthy and safe living environment for its customers. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a customer-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive pest control solutions tailored to meet individual needs. Viking's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement sets it apart as a trusted industry leader.For more information on Viking's extended coverage in New Jersey, call 800-618-2847 or visit their website

