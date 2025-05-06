“Operation Burn Notice” Targets Sex Traffickers and Commercial Sex Buyers in the Henry County Area, Leads to 17 Arrests

Henry County, GA (May 6, 2025) - Following a multi-agency undercover investigation, the GBI, the Henry County Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations have arrested and charged 17 people in an operation targeting sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers in the Henry County area.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Irven Ivan Aguirre, age 30, of Hampton, GA; charged with Pandering.

Cerome Camele Randall Belgrave, age 39, of Loganville, GA; charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Daury Cabrera, age 23, of Everett, WA; charged with Pandering.

Timothy Crow, age 40, of Locust Grove, GA; charged with Pandering.

Trenton Herbert, age 27, of McDonough, GA; charged with Pandering.

Henry Kik Tung Ling, age 57, of Griffin, GA; charged with Pandering.

Anthony Morris, age 35, of Ellenwood, GA; arrested on a Fugitive In-State Warrant.

Harry Moore, age 59, of Pine Lake, GA; charged with Pandering and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Courtland Sadler, age 26, of Gastonia, NC; charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

James Saad, age 44, of Raleigh, NC; charged with Pandering, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Calvin Sanchez, age 29, of Smyrna, GA; charged with Pandering.

Terrie Satterwhite, age 26, of Decatur, GA; arrested on a Fugitive In-State Warrant and charged with Pimping and Trafficking in Persons.

Zarreon Smith, age 17, of Griffin, GA; charged with Pandering.

Jason Starr, age 51, of Locust Grove, GA; charged with Pandering.

Patrick Earl Trotman-El, age 41, of Ellenwood, GA; charged with Pandering and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Willian Jose Torres-Mendez, age 25, of Lawrenceville, GA; charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Charles Jacob Wood, age 48, of McDonough, GA; charged with Pandering.

There may be additional charges and arrests.

“Operation Burn Notice” required several months of planning and involved the collaboration of four law enforcement agencies. The arrestees, ranging in age from 17 to 59, traveled from areas around Henry County, GA, with the intent to either purchase sex or engage in commercial sex activity.

The goal of “Operation Burn Notice” was twofold: to target and deter commercial sex buyers as part of a demand reduction effort, and to engage with commercial sex workers in order to offer support services. The objective was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers through this two-fold approach.

This investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies working together to combat human trafficking.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8288. All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866- ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.