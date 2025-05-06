SurviveHER Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors, Advisory Board Leaders to Advance Breast Cancer Advocacy and Support

SurviveHER 2025-2026 Board of Directors, Advisory Board Leaders to Advance Breast Cancer Advocacy and Support

This moment is truly monumental for SurviveHER! Formalizing our Board of Directors and Advisory Board marks a powerful new chapter in our 5th year as an organization.” — Lyndsay Levingston, Founder, SurviveHER

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SurviveHER , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering breast cancer survivors and advancing health equity, proudly announces its 2025-2026 Board of Directors and Advisory Board. This dynamic, purpose-driven group of leaders brings diverse expertise in healthcare, business, advocacy, and philanthropy—each united in their commitment to improving breast health outcomes and expanding access to care.SurviveHER Board of Directors:- LaToya Hurley – Board Chair; CEO, Innovating Marketing Group- Courtney White – Board Secretary, Attorney- Shawanda Green – Board Treasurer, Managing Director, LVA- Dee Ismajli – General Sales Manager, Advantage BMW Midtown- Eric Wilson – Workforce Development Strategist- Kadria Derrick, M.D. – Anesthesiologist- Nikkia McClain – CEO, Tene Nicole Creative AgencySurviveHER Advisory Board:- Arica Brandford, PhD, JD, RN – Director, Community Outreach and Engagement, Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center- Ashley Dedmon – Breast Cancer Previvor, Public Health Practitioner- Augusta Green – Director, Brentwood Baptist Church- Courtney Taylor – SVP Community Engagement, Veritex Bank- Ivy Levingston – Retired School Administrator- Kori Lee – Breast Cancer SurviveHER; Houston Public Media- Tiara Neal – Breast Cancer SurviveHER; Co-Founder, Bexa Equity Alliance- Tommy Kuranoff – General Manager, Momentum BMW SouthwestSurviveHER Medical Advisory Board:- Jamie Terry, M.D., MHCE, FACS – Breast Surgeon, Texas Breast Specialists- Janice Lindsay Sillas, M.D. – OBGYN, Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology- S. Kemi Nurudeen, M.D. – OBGYN, Reproductive Endocrinology, Aspire Houston Fertility Institute- Leslie Gutierrez, AGACNP-BC, APRN, MSN – Nurse Practitioner, Texas Oncology- Gurjyot Doshi, M.D. – Oncologist, Texas OncologySince its founding in 2020, SurviveHER has grown into a trusted community resource for education, peer support, and direct services that meet the unique needs of underserved women. The strategic leadership of the newly appointed board will be instrumental in guiding the organization’s continued growth, deepening its community impact, and scaling its programs across Greater Houston and beyond."This moment is truly monumental for SurviveHER! Formalizing our Board of Directors and Advisory Board marks a powerful new chapter in our 5th year as an organization. I intentionally selected each of these leaders for their passion, integrity, and deep commitment to the women we serve. Their guidance will be instrumental as we grow our impact and continue advancing breast health equity with purpose and heart. - Lyndsay Levingston, Founder, SurviveHERSurviveHER remains active year-round through educational events, awareness campaigns, and partnerships that amplify survivor voices, address disparities, and move the needle toward health justice. For more information, visit www.imasurviveher.org ABOUT SURVIVEHERSurviveHER is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to inform, inspire, and empower women affected by breast cancer. Founded by Triple Negative Breast Cancer SurviveHER Lyndsay Levingston, the organization improves breast health outcomes by offering financial and wellness resources, peer support, and access to screening and navigation services. Since 2020, SurviveHER has served over 1,000 women and continues to champion equity in breast cancer care across communities.

