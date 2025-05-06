Sozo Surgery Center Earns Prestigious AAAASF Accreditation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sozo Surgery Center is proud to announce that it has been officially accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) as a Class C ambulatory surgery facility. This accreditation reflects Sozo Surgery Center’s unwavering commitment to patient safety, clinical excellence, and the highest standards in surgical care.As of February 12, 2025, Sozo Surgery Center meets the rigorous criteria for performing major surgical procedures under intravenous Propofol or general anesthesia with external organ support. The AAAASF is recognized nationally and internationally as a leading accrediting body, and its approval confirms that the facility adheres to stringent protocols for safety, hygiene, emergency readiness, and physician qualifications.“This accreditation validates the dedication of our entire team to maintaining an exceptional environment where patients can feel safe, supported, and confident,” said Dr. Sam Speron, Founder and Medical Director of Sozo Surgery Center. “We are honored to be recognized and will continue to uphold the highest standards of care in every procedure we perform.”The AAAASF accreditation is valid through February 12, 2026, and represents a critical milestone for the Sozo team, highlighting its position as a leader in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery in the Chicagoland area.About Sozo Surgery CenterLocated in Niles, Illinois, Sozo Surgery Center specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery procedures with a focus on individualized care, advanced surgical techniques, and patient-centered outcomes. The center is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, who brings decades of experience, numerous awards, and a dedication to surgical education and innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.