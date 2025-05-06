Epic Waters Continues to Make Waves with National Awards

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has once again earned a spot among the top three indoor waterparks in the nation in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has again earned a spot among the top three indoor waterparks in the nation in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has once again earned a spot among the top three indoor waterparks in the nation in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This marks the third consecutive year the iconic Grand Prairie, TX attraction has been honored among the country’s best indoor waterparks, affirming its reputation as a premier destination for family fun, locally and nationally.The USA TODAY 10Best program highlights the nation’s top attractions, destinations, and experiences. Coming in at number three this year, Epic Waters continues to achieve national acclaim for its innovative design, outstanding guest experience, and year-round indoor waterpark adventure.“Recognition by USA TODAY for three consecutive years reaffirms Epic Waters' reputation as a standout attraction nationally—and reflects the dedication our team pours into every guest experience,” said Richard Coleman, CEO of American Resort Management, the waterpark’s operator. “From our thrilling attractions and outstanding amenities to the resort-style atmosphere that sets Epic Waters apart, every detail is designed to create lasting memories for our guests. It's an honor to see that commitment continue to be recognized on a national stage.”Coleman also emphasized that while USA TODAY nominations are determined by editors and travel experts, the final rankings depend entirely on public voting“This campaign isn’t just about Epic Waters,” Coleman added. “It’s a celebration of Grand Prairie’s vibrant tourism scene and everything EpicCentral has to offer—waterparks, adventure parks, dining, entertainment, and more. We're proud to help shine a light on Grand Prairie’s incredible energy, not only for visitors but for the residents who call our city home.”Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen also praised Epic Waters for its role in elevating the city’s regional and national profile.“Epic Waters has been a game-changer for Grand Prairie,” Jensen said. “It’s a big reason Grand Prairie has become one of North Texas’ best cities to visit and call home. Epic Waters helped shape the distinctive character of EpicCentral, and we’re thrilled to see it continue to drive growth and energize one of our region’s most exciting destinations.”ABOUT EPIC WATERS INDOOR WATERPARKEpic Waters is a year-round destination in Grand Prairie, Texas, offering over 80,000 square feet of indoor aquatic attractions. Known as a "cruise ship on land," the park provides a climate-controlled environment for guests of all ages.Epic Waters is a signature destination of EpicCentral, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie that is growing in prominence as a top destination for North Texas, particularly in the southern Dallas-Fort Worth sector. Centrally located off Highway 161 north of I-20, EpicCentral boasts adventure parks, waterfront dining for all budgets, special events, live music, scenic paths, play spaces and green spaces, hotels, an event and convention center, and Illuvia, a nightly Vegas-style water and light show. In addition to Epic Waters, notable EpicCentral destinations include Bolder Adventure Park, PlayGrand Adventures, Chicken N Pickle, as well as dining options that include Vidorra, Serious Eats, and The Finch restaurants. Learn more ABOUT AMERICAN RESORT MANAGEMENTAmerican Resort Management, LLC (ARM) is a full-service national hospitality management and hotel development company. ARM’s concentration is on the development and the long term management of select and full service hotels, indoor waterpark resorts, outdoor waterparks, family entertainment centers and franchised and independent restaurant concepts. ARM achieves positive results from a “hands-on” management style that focuses on the guest experience. Driven by success, ARM’s focus is providing excellence at every level, resulting in measurably higher returns. Projects are operated to the highest standards in the hospitality industry. The aim is clear: to establish strong, profitable operations by providing well-maintained facilities staffed by friendly, highly trained individuals who embrace a commitment to exceeding guests' expectations each visit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.