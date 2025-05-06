Janet Anderson

West Covina Unified Celebrates Janet Anderson: A Champion for Classified Staff and Community

Ms. Anderson’s leadership is driven by integrity, compassion, and a true commitment to equity and service” — Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District proudly recognizes Janet Anderson, President of the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 91, for receiving prestigious awards that highlight her unwavering dedication to advocacy, community service, and collaborative leadership.Anderson was recently named a 2025 Rising Star, honored as the SFFO 2025 Activist of the Year, and selected as a 2025 COAT Award recipient by the California Teachers Association (CTA) Service Center One Council. These honors reflect her tireless commitment to empowering classified staff, supporting students and families, and strengthening public education.“Ms. Anderson’s leadership is driven by integrity, compassion, and a true commitment to equity and service,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “She leads with heart and purpose—uplifting the voices of classified professionals and advancing a vision where every community member is seen, supported, and valued. We are so proud to celebrate her well-deserved recognition.”Since stepping into her leadership role as union president, Anderson has spearheaded several initiatives that have had a lasting impact. Her work includes organizing community drives, increasing member access to the CSEA Humanitarian Fund , expanding professional development opportunities, and championing staff recognition and member engagement activities. Her efforts have built stronger connections among staff and the broader West Covina community.“Ms. Anderson leads by example—she’s collaborative, solutions-oriented, and always focused on people first,” said Michael Seaman, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “Her dedication to our classified team and student success has created a more supportive, united culture across our district.”As a trusted partner and respected advocate, Anderson continues to embody the values that make West Covina Unified a caring and dynamic learning community.

