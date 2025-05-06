FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 6, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Maryland Judiciary launches newly redesigned Data Dashboard

The Maryland Judiciary launched a newly redesigned public-facing data dashboard. The new design, redesigned to stay current with technology trends will provide enhanced “drill-down” functionality, more intuitive case categories in District Court, and accompanying downloadable data files.

The new data dashboard will be the first to be developed from a unified Data Warehouse, a streamlined data environment. The Data Warehouse is an important step in data transparency for the Maryland Judiciary. Future phases of the Data Warehouse development are expected to broaden and strengthen statewide analytics offerings, optimizing data ideal for reporting and analytics, and increasing data transparency by allowing for more future data dashboards.

Maryland Judiciary's data dashboard provides an interactive compilation of trial and appellate courts caseload and performance data. The dashboard includes a variety of information about the work of the state's courts, including total filings and dispositions, clearance rates, active caseload volumes, and case processing performance measures.

Please note:

The new dashboard re-design only focuses on the website user interface and not data. The data available through the data dashboard will have the same data elements as the previous version, including filings and dispositions by court type, case category and case type, and select commissioner and Access to Justice data. The redesign focuses strictly on website usability and modernization.



###