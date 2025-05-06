Learn about commercial fishing in Missouri with MDC on June 20 and June 21 in Clark County.

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Anglers are invited to participate in a free commercial fishing clinic on the Mississippi River in Clark County June 20 and June 21. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be hosting this program for those interested in commercial fishing. The June 20 portion will run from 4-8 p.m., and the June 21 portion will run from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The clinic is limited to 20 people, and submission of an application is required.

Commercial fishing and selling commercial fish are activities that have a long history in Missouri and are still enjoyed by outdoor enthusiasts today. At this program, MDC staff and members of Outdoor Skills of America will discuss all aspects of Missouri’s Commercial Fishing Program. People interested in commercial fishing and those who want tips on fishing with commercial fishing equipment should plan to attend. The program will include discussions on commercial fishing ethics, regulations, and fishery management. Multiple equipment types and styles of sets will be on display during the event. Also, fish handling, cleaning, and care will be demonstrated as well.

Individuals or groups no larger than four may register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Cj. After registration, you will receive an application questionnaire that must be returned no later than May 20. Successful applicants will be informed by May 23, via email. Applicants who are not selected will be placed on the waitlist in the event of cancellation. Please note that all participants younger than 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Questions about this event can be sent to Joe McMullen at [email protected]. A specific address for the event will be provided to the selected applicants. For more information about Missouri’s commercial fishing regulations, seasons, and permits, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zrg