Washington State Department of Health celebrates Drinking Water Week by honoring best of the best in drinking water

For immediate release: May 5, 2025 (25-064)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – Eight individuals and teams from across Washington state are being recognized during National Drinking Water Week for their outstanding service in protecting public health and ensuring access to clean, safe drinking water.

Launched more than 40 years ago by the American Water Works Association, National Drinking Water Week highlights the essential role drinking water plays in the health of our communities and economy. For more than two decades, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Office of Drinking Water has joined in honoring professionals who go above and beyond to maintain high-quality water systems.

This year’s awardees represent systems both large and small, from rural providers serving 15 households to large utilities serving hundreds of thousands. They were nominated by supervisors, peers, and DOH staff for their dedication, leadership, and innovative problem-solving.

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Heather Pennington, retiring Tacoma Water Interim Superintendent

Mike Pendergraft, retired from Evergreen Rural Water of Washington.

Jacki Masters Brown, retired utilities manager for the cities of Longview, Mountain View Edgewood, Port Orchard, Manchester, and Kitsap County.

Commitment to Excellence:

Jeff Tasoff, Principal of Civil Engineering, Facet NW Engineering, Freeland.

Grace Under Pressure:

Jason Knisely, Water and Sewer Lead, City of Chewelah.

City of Vancouver Water Department Team: Patrick Craney, Nathan Copewin, Topher Gates, Tim Higgins, Jim Lewis, Kristi Lucht, Mehrin Selimgir, Mike Steuben, Rob Weber, and Brian Wilson.

Friend of Drinking Water:

Jim Lynch, Public Works Director, City of Waitsburg.

Mark Hess, Water and Wastewater Foreman, Clallam County PUD No. 1.

Learn more about this year’s winners and their stories on DOH’s Drinking Water Week webpage.

