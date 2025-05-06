Ashley Paul Releases Heartfelt New Mother’s Day Anthem "Mother’s and Daughters “

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ashley Paul releases a deeply emotional and soul-baring new single just in time for Mother’s Day, titled “Mothers and Daughters.” The song was written in collaboration with Jamie Duffin, a songwriter and producer from Scotland, and the son of Graeme Duffin, lead guitarist of the famed Scottish pop group Wet Wet Wet.This powerful ballad is more than a song — it’s a raw, poetic journey through grief, faith, motherhood, and the transcendent love that endures even after physical presence is gone.Inspired by the loss of her mother and her own journey as a single mother, Paul’s latest track offers a kaleidoscope of memory and longing, paired with the electrifying pulse of perseverance and purpose. “Mother Daughter” paints vivid, cinematic scenes: racing to 40 Carrots in NYC hoping to see her mother with a vanilla yogurt, flying across continents in search of a presence long gone, and re-reading old AOL emails signed off with, “xxxxx love you doll face. mommy.”“Sometimes I still dream of her — I wake up thinking she’s alive,” says Paul. “She told me before she passed, ‘Pretend I’m on a cruise… for the rest of your life.’ I’ve been living that fantasy, one show, one prayer, one cupcake, and one song at a time.”The song shimmers with golden visions and divine manifestations, but never shies away from the pain — the unspeakable grief, the trauma, the verbal abuse endured in silence, and the fight to reclaim self-worth and voice. At its core, “Mother Daughter” is a spiritual roadmap from heartbreak to healing, built with layers of glossy dreams and hard truths.“As a 40-something woman who left a painful marriage, broke and without a compass, I clawed my way back to life,” Paul shares. “Music saved me. Faith walked with me. I tour the world on a tiny artist’s budget with my child by my side. I wake up early, go on stage in costume with all my heart, and return alone to a tiny hallway — and still, I thrive.”Jamie Duffin’s lyrical and melodic contributions serve as a mirror to Paul’s soul — capturing both the haunting silence of absence and the radiant hope that carries through every note. Together, the two artists have created a timeless piece of music that honors mothers in every form — those who are with us and those we seek in dreams, memories, and spirit.The release comes not just as a song, but as a movement of remembrance and renewal. Ashley’s mother, who began a second life at 45 by returning to school and eventually working in mental health care for Holocaust survivors, remains the spiritual compass for this tribute.“She is my guiding light. She’s in my voice, my shows, my son, my journey. She taught me to believe in transformation — that every breath is a new beginning.”With a heart-wrenchingly beautiful video accompanying this tribute to mothers everywhere — created by powerhouse entertainment producer and video creator Big Cree of CFO Entertainment — “Mother Daughter” is now available on all major streaming platforms. It is a soundtrack for anyone who’s ever loved, lost, and dared to rise again.Follow Ashley Paul on Instagram

