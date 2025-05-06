Gov. Evers Appoints Two Members to DATCP Board​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 6, 2025

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, [email protected]

​MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers announced the reappointment of Cindy Brown and the appointment of Andy Hatch to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Board, effective May 2, 2025.

Cindy Brown has dedicated her career to being a champion for agriculture. Over the years, she has helped promote the health benefits of pulses by working with consumer groups and health organizations. Ms. Brown has also worked to improve the sustainability of the pulse industry by promoting sustainable farming practices and has been instrumental in expanding the global market for pulses by developing new markets and increasing exports. Ms. Brown has increased the visibility of women in agriculture by serving in leadership roles in both domestic and international trade organizations. She is the immediate Past-President of the Global Pulse Confederation. Ms. Brown served as President of Chippewa Valley Bean from 2011 – 2025 and currently serves as Chairman of the Board.

“Thank you to the Governor for his leadership in these appointments," said DATCP Secretary Romanski. “Ms. Brown is engaged and knowledgeable, and I look forward to continuing to work with her on the DATCP Board."

Andy Hatch was born in Wisconsin and studied Dairy Science at the University of Wisconsin, where he apprenticed with Master Cheesemaker Gary Grossen. Mr. Hatch apprenticed in several countries including Norway, France, Italy, and England. Mr. Hatch since returned to Wisconsin to operate and eventually purchase Uplands Cheese, a dairy farm in Dodgeville, where he now lives, milks cows, and makes two award-winning two cheeses.

“The Department has a positive and collaborative working relationship with the DATCP Board," continued Secretary Romanski. “I look forward to working with Mr. Hatch through his work on the DATCP Board."

Find more information on the DATCP Board at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/ATCPBoard.aspx.

