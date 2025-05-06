4 for Schopeke at 45th Annual WAMI Awards

4 WAMI's 4 Dave Schoepke

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 45th Wisconsin Area Music Industry celebrated an evening to recognize musicians who are at the precipice of their crafts. Dave Schoepke was awarded 4 WAMI's this evening in the categories of World Music Album of the Year and Album Artwork for his Sun Will Follow Record. Additionally, Schoepke was recognized for Song of the Year and for an unprecedented 3 straight years, Music Educator of the Year.As part of the festivities, Claire Sardina, of the famed Neil Diamond / Patsy Cline tribute show, Thunder & Lighting, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The story of Lightning and Thunder is being told in the soon to be released film, “Song Song Blue” , featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson portraying Sardina.Currently Schoepke is working on his sixth educational book that will be available for the 2025 holiday season on Amazon.com With the success of his trilogy of albums, Drums on Low, Tessellated Resonance, and the WAMI Award winning Sun Will Follow, Dave is expanding on the material that was left off those projects to create a drip release of material monthly throughout 2026.To hear or learn more about Dave’s past and ongoing projects or contact him for lessons

