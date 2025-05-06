North Natomas Jibe Launches Bike Month 2025 with Community Events for All Ages

May is Bike Month 2025

North Natomas Jibe celebrates Bike Month 2025 with free events, workshops, and family fun to promote cycling, healthy living, and connected communities!

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- May is Bike Month, and North Natomas Jibe is marking the occasion with a full calendar of free events designed to get the community riding. From bike tune-ups and guided group rides to weekend programs and family-friendly parties, Jibe is offering a variety of activities that promote healthy living and make biking more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Throughout the month, riders of all ages and experience levels—from beginners to seasoned commuters—are invited to take part in this celebration of cycling and community.Building on past success, this year’s Bike Month features a mix of hands-on workshops, social rides, and engaging activities to encourage more people in the North Natomas community to explore their neighborhood on two wheels.Scheduled Events Include:• Basic Bike Care Workshop – A practical session covering how to fix a flat, adjust brakes, and perform routine maintenance to keep your bike in good shape.• Navigate Natomas – Riders can explore local bike routes using digital maps or participate in guided group rides. Each ride offers a chance to win raffle prizes. Saddle Up Saturdays (Now Sundays Too!) – A weekend rewards program that encourages residents to bike to local restaurants and support neighborhood businesses. Participants who ride and dine in the Jibe service area can earn $20 digital gift cards.• Ready To Ride! – An energetic kickoff to Bike Month, this event brings together local cyclists for community building, resources, and expert advice. Bike Doc – Jibe’s mobile repair service will provide free basic bike repairs and E-Bike maintenance throughout the month.• Kids Bike Party – A day of family fun, featuring a balance bike obstacle course, pump track, group ride, games, food trucks, and low-cost cycling gear.Why It Matters:Bike Month is more than a collection of events—it’s an opportunity to promote sustainable transportation, active living, and safer streets. Through these programs, North Natomas Jibe continues its mission to build a more bike-friendly, connected community.

