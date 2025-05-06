CSP Launches C-Store Cannabis Board to Drive Industry Education and Innovation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSP C-Store and Petroleum (CSP), owned by Informa Connect , the leading authority for the convenience-store industry, is proud to announce the official launch of the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board. This groundbreaking initiative brings together top convenience retailers and cannabis industry leaders to prepare the industry for the rapidly evolving cannabis retail opportunity.The MissionThe CSP C-Store Cannabis Board’s mission is simple but critical: to educate, collaborate and build the foundation our industry needs to responsibly and profitably integrate cannabis-related products into convenience retail. CSP recognizes that while cannabis is not yet fully legalized nationwide, the time to prepare is now. The industry must be proactive, not reactive — and the C-Store Cannabis Board will lead that charge.Board LeadershipCSP is thrilled to announce that Melissa Vonder Haar, Managing Director of TradeWorks from iSEE Store Innovations, will serve as the inaugural chair of the C-Store Cannabis Board. Melissa’s deep understanding of the convenience-retail landscape, combined with her strategic vision for new growth categories, makes her the ideal leader for this important effort. Under Melissa’s leadership, the Board will foster thoughtful dialogue around regulations, consumer behavior, merchandising strategies and operational best practices for cannabis at retail.Board FormationWe are excited to share that the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board is already taking shape, with leading companies already committed to helping drive this initiative forward. Additional top retailers and suppliers are currently finalizing their involvement.Get Involved• Retailers interested in learning more about the Board are invited to reach out to Mike Marino at [email protected] • Cannabis Suppliers can now join the CSP C-Store Cannabis Membership Program for year-round engagement with CSP’s retailer audience. For membership details, contact Christina Kayalik at [email protected] Looking Ahead – 2026 Conference AnnouncementCSP is also excited to announce the launch of the CSP C-Store Cannabis Forum debuting in 2026. This landmark event will include a Cannabis State of the Industry Report, deep dives into regulatory landscapes, breakout sessions featuring real-world case studies and private 1:1 retailer-supplier meetings.The goal: to give convenience operators a practical, actionable roadmap to succeed as cannabis becomes a larger part of retail life.“CSP has always been about staying ahead of industry shifts,” said Amanda Buehner, EVP Retail at CSP. “We know cannabis will eventually be a major revenue and traffic driver for convenience stores. The retailers that start educating themselves now will be the ones who win.”For press inquiries or more information about the CSP C-Store Cannabis Board, please contact Heather Lalley at [email protected] About CSPCSP is the leading media brand covering the $900 billion convenience-store industry, delivering award-winning news, insights, research, and events that help operators grow and thrive.Learn more at www.cspdailynews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.