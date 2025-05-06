UNITAR Office in New York Hosts Global Forum on Industrial Cooperation and Innovation to Foster Sustainable Economic Development

5 May 2025, New York, United States — The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) New York Office, in collaboration with the International Academy for Arts and Cultural Studies (IAA), convened the Global Industry Joint Development Forum on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Under the theme “Global Industrial Collaboration and Innovation Amidst Change”, the Forum served as an important platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue, bringing together senior officials, leading scholars, and private sector representatives to advance discourse on sustainable industrial development, innovation, and international cooperation in a rapidly evolving global environment.

The Forum underscored the critical importance of revitalizing cross-border cooperation, fostering industrial innovation, and reinforcing multilateral collaboration to achieve shared sustainable development objectives. The event welcomed more than 70 distinguished participants representing the United Nations system, leading academic institutions, and prominent global enterprises. Together, they engaged in meaningful dialogue on the opportunities and challenges facing the industrial sector, with particular focus on fostering inclusive growth, advancing sustainable economic recovery, and identifying innovative pathways to address emerging global trends.