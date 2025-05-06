UNITAR office in New York and Columbia Law School Spring 2025 Mediation Skills Training Series at United Nations Headquarters

The final session, Specialty Skills in Mediation—Generating Movement and Breaking Impasse, held on 28 April, introduced strategies to overcome deadlocks and sustain momentum in negotiations. Through case studies and collaborative exercises, delegates explored frameworks to facilitate movement between parties while supporting party self-determination and advancing mutually beneficial outcomes.

Throughout the series, approximately 50 delegates engaged in each session, contributing to vibrant dialogue, peer-to-peer collaboration, and practical skill-building. The Columbia Law School Mediation Clinic students with the support of Professor Carter, created an interactive, inclusive environment designed to translate theoretical knowledge into actionable expertise applicable in multilateral negotiations.