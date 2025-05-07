ReEngage Therapeutics Invited to Present at Multiple Investor Events

ReEngage building opportunities to speak with investors as it launches seed round

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReEngage Therapeutics , a biotech company pioneering epigenetics to treat longevity-related diseases with an initial focus on oncology, announced its participation at prominent investor events as it initiates its seed round of fundraise.In April, ReEngage was selected to present at BioLabs Philadelphia Investor Day, joining a select group of 18 invited companies. ReEngage will also be presenting at RESI Boston in June, which occurs alongside the annual meeting of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), providing an opportunity to engage with over 100 potential investors.Thomas Kim, CEO of ReEngage, said “We are honored to be invited to participate in these events. ReEngage Therapeutics looks forward to building off its impressive preclinical data and Phase I clinical data already generated with our ACSS2 inhibitors, and accelerate the development of our cancer therapeutics .”ABOUT REENGAGE THERAPEUTICSReEngage Therapeutics aims to extend human quality-of-life by modifying epigenetic targets underlying longevity-related diseases. The company is developing a pipeline of novel ACSS2 inhibitors for oncology. ReEngage combines metabolomics and genetic approaches to discover and pharmacologically exploit cancer-specific essential metabolic pathways, enabling the development of epigenetic therapies.For further information, please visit https://www.reengagetx.com . Follow ReEngage on Twitter at @ReEngageTx and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/reengage-therapeutics/

