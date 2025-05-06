Submit Release
US Route 7 in Pownal

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 


US Route 7 in Pownal is reopened to traffic.


Please drive carefully.  


Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

[email protected]

 

