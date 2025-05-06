North Dakota Development Fund Invests Nearly $2.3M in Q1 Projects

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that four companies were approved for a total of $2.35 million in loan funds through the North Dakota Development Fund Inc. during the first quarter of 2025.

“These investments reflect our ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth, meeting community needs, and creating jobs across North Dakota,” said Commerce Deputy Director – Economic Development & Finance / Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason. “Through the Development Fund, we’re proud to support businesses that are moving the state forward.”

Loan highlights:

After School Latch Key Program Inc., doing business as TL Childcare , received a $247,500 loan to purchase a building and expand its child care operations.

Valor Victoria Ltd. was approved for a $500,000 loan for working capital.

was approved for a $500,000 loan for working capital. Charge On Together Center LLC in Jamestown received a $600,572 loan for building renovations to expand its child care operations.

in Jamestown received a $600,572 loan for building renovations to expand its child care operations. Small Wonders Preschool Childcare Center Inc. in Fargo was approved for two $500,000 loans to support renovations and construction of new child care facilities at two separate locations.

Established in 1991, the North Dakota Development Fund provides flexible financing for new or expanding businesses. The fund also manages the Child Care Loan Program, which supports providers addressing critical workforce needs.

