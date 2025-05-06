Six People Indicted, Charged in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Investigation

GREENE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of numerous employees of a group home for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Greeneville.

In August, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI special agents assigned to the Medicaid Fraud Control Division began investigating allegations of abuse and neglect involving a vulnerable adult who resided in a group home operated by Support Solutions in Greeneville. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that several individuals who were employed as direct support professionals, along with the residential manager, were involved in ongoing abuse and neglect of a male victim, who is intellectually disabled and non-verbal.

Last week, the Greene County Grand Jury returned indictments charging six people in connection with the abuse. Today, the following individuals were arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail.

Kashira Jackson (DOB: 3/21/86) – Two counts of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, and one count of Failure to Report Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. $40,000 bond.

Tyler Rodriguez (DOB: 2/22/99) – Two counts of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult and one count of Failure to Report Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. $40,000 bond.

Bradley Arell (DOB: 5/31/06) – Two counts of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, one count of Aggravated Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, and one count of Failure to Report Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. $40,000 bond.

Deven Anderson (DOB: 6/2/99) – Two counts of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, one count of Aggravated Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, and one count of Failure to Report Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. $40,000 bond.

Shane Harrison (DOB: 12/13/88) – One count of Failure to Report Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. $3,000 bond.

Christopher Owens (DOB: 12/9/88) – One count of Failure to Report Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. $3,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

