The Weekly Chai Launches Free Newsletter Celebrating Authentic AAPI and South Asian Diaspora Experiences
Too often, mainstream media overlooks the full breadth of the South Asian American experience. The Weekly Chai closes this gap, with stories that honor our roots, celebrate our American journey, and resonate deeply with our community.
Early readers have embraced the newsletter's authentic approach:
“Finally, content that reflects the fullness of my identity, without making me choose between worlds.” — Amit, San Francisco
“The Weekly Chai gets it. These stories mirror my lived experience in ways mainstream media never has.” — Priya, New Jersey
Subscribe to the free newsletter at www.theweeklychai.com to enjoy content that celebrates your story.
About The Weekly Chai:
The Weekly Chai is a digital media company rooted in authentic storytelling for the South Asian diaspora. Our mission is to empower readers to embrace the beauty, humor, and layers of bicultural life.
