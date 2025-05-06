10 Top Virginia Fishing Waters: Lakes

As I threatened, er, promised last month, here’s Part 2 of my (not-made-for-TV) mini-series on Virginia’s top 10 fishing waters. In Part 1, 10 Top Virginia Fishing Waters: Rivers, last month, I opined on the five best fishing rivers; this month, I’m going to spout off on the top five Virginia fishing lakes.

A Shenandoah smallie.

Indeed, as I sit down to scribble Part 2, I’m just off the water from a fantastic float down the Shenandoah River for smallmouth bass with a fishing buddy. (As you may recall, the ‘Doah was a top-five river in Part 1, and I’m now thankfully reassured I made the right call…Phew!) While we didn’t boat any pre-spawn lunkers, we netted 40-plus bronzebacks 0n the fly between the two of us despite chilly spring temperatures, gin-clear water, and cloudless, robin-egg blue skies–less than ideal conditions.

But as I stare at the writer’s worst enemy–the blank page–on my computer screen, this trip freshly reminds me about how lucky we are to have some of the best fishing opportunities on the East Coast (like the Shenandoah River) right here in the Old Dominion. While Virginia has many fine fishing holes, to my mind, the following five lakes stand out as the absolute best due to the size and variety of fish species, among other reasons. As in Part 1 of this series, these waters aren’t listed in any particular order or ranking.

Smith Mountain Lake: Located in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains near Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake is the second-largest lake in Virginia, covering over 20,000 acres. It’s widely considered one of the top fishing destinations in the state, especially for striped bass. Indeed, according to some experts, Smith Mountain Lake is probably one of the best freshwater (i.e., landlocked) striper fisheries on the East Coast–if not the country.

Besides stripers, fishable species include largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, channel catfish, flathead catfish, white catfish, white perch, and panfish. With stripers, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass, the lake is a great place to try to complete a Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Virginia Bass Slam Challenge of three species of bass in one year.

Lake Anna. In Central Virginia, Lake Anna is one of the most popular fishing lakes in Virginia–and for good reasons. At nearly 10,000 acres, its accessibility and abundant fish populations make it a prime destination for anglers of all skill levels.

Fishable species include largemouth bass, striped bass, hybrid bass (striped-white bass), crappie, panfish, saugeye, snakehead, white catfish, and channel catfish. Last summer, I was able to seal the deal on my DWR Bass Slam at Lake Anna with the catch of a striper.

The striper that sealed the Bass Slam deal at Lake Anna.

Buggs Island Lake. As Virginia’s largest lake, Buggs Island Lake, also known as Kerr Reservoir, covers about 50,000 acres. It’s fed by the Dan and Staunton Rivers, and is considered a top-notch fishery, especially for largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. Other fishable species include striped bass, Alabama bass (more on this species below), white bass, blue catfish, channel catfish, flathead catfish, white catfish, white perch, walleye, and crappie.

One of the primary attractions of Buggs Island Lake is its trophy-sized blue catfish, some of which weigh over 100 pounds. Indeed, Buggs Island is the home to the world-record blue cat catch at 143 pounds. That’s a lot of fish tacos!

(Back to Alabama bass…these fish are an invasive species to Virginia waters and are currently of grave concern. These fish could outcompete largemouth bass and hybridize with smallmouth and spotted bass. Anglers who catch an Alabama bass should report it to DWR in accordance with this link.)

Claytor Lake. Situated in southwestern Virginia on the New River, Claytor Lake is a 4,500-acre mountain reservoir formed by the Claytor Lake Dam. It’s known for its diverse fish populations and excellent fishing conditions. Fishable species include largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, spotted bass, Alabama bass, rock bass, channel catfish, flathead catfish, striped bass, hybrid bass, walleye (a native Virginia strain), yellow perch, carp, crappie, and panfish.

Lake Moomaw. Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains near Covington, Lake Moomaw is one of Virginia’s premier trout fisheries. This 2,500-acre lake is renowned for its deep, cold waters, which create ideal conditions for trout. The lake is formed by the Gathright Dam on the Jackson River; fishable species include brown trout, rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, and chain pickerel (a member of the pike family).

Other top lakes include Lake Chesdin near Petersburg, Lake Gaston on the Virginia-North Carolina border, and South Holston Reservoir on the Virginia-Tennessee line. Smallish Burke Lake in busy Northern Virginia is also fun with populations of snakehead, musky, and saugeye.

In my estimation, any lake–big or small–with fish in it will often do. Whether a playful panfish or a predatorial pickerel, a tug on the line is always exciting, especially when you don’t know what’s swallowed your hook! I’ve already been hitting Virginia’s rivers and streams for panfish, shad, stripers, smallies, and trout this year. I have my Virginia fishing license–conveniently stored on my phone. But if you don’t have your fishing license yet, you can get it here.

Virginia’s lakes (and other waterways) offer some of the best fishing in the country; These five lakes stand out among many great Old Dominion waterways due to their diverse fish species, idyllic surroundings, and, in many cases, trophy-sized fish. Whether you’re an experienced angler head-hunting for your next DWR citation or a beginner looking to take your fishing game to the next level, these Virginia lakes provide awesome angling, making them darn-good destinations to sling some string this spring.

Dr. Peter Brookes is an award-winning outdoor writer and Virginian, who scribbles for Brookes Outdoors. Connect at [email protected].