JMXi Unveils New Headquarters in St. Petersburg, FL, Marking a Key Milestone in Company Growth

JMXi Celebrating their Ribbon Cutting with the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce

JMXi, a leading provider of Managed IT and Security Services, recently celebrated a significant milestone with its ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23, 2025.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMXi, a leading provider of Managed IT and Security Services, recently celebrated a significant milestone with its ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23, 2025. This event marked an important moment in the company’s journey, highlighting its continued growth and expanding global presence, while reinforcing its commitment to the St. Petersburg business community.The ribbon-cutting, held in partnership with the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, brought together local business leaders, industry partners, clients, and supporters for an energetic day of networking and celebration. "In St Pete, the founders are the heroes" says Chris Steinocher, President and CEO of the St Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, he adds "we're proud to be the home of JMXi and so many other tech leaders looking for a place to do great business while finding a culture of appreciation, care and belonging." The great turnout, lively atmosphere, complete with delicious food and drinks, reflected JMXi’s core values of innovation, service, and community engagement.John Medaska, CEO at JMXi, shared, “This ribbon-cutting is not just a symbol of our physical presence in St. Petersburg but a reflection of our broader, strategic vision. What started as a local endeavor has now evolved into a global enterprise. As we expand our reach across Florida and beyond, we continue to focus on delivering high-quality, enterprise-level IT and security services while fostering deep and lasting relationships with clients and partners around the world.”From its roots in St. Petersburg, JMXi has grown exponentially, building a strong local presence while also expanding to serve clients across the United States and internationally. The company’s global customer base now spans multiple industries and technologies, all of which rely on JMXi’s expertise in IT infrastructure, services, and security solutions.Andrew Shipton, CTO/President at JMXi, noted: “Our growth has been fueled by our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology. As we’ve expanded globally, we’ve continued to innovate and adapt to the complex IT and security challenges our clients face. This milestone not only celebrates our growth but also our ongoing dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clientele and partners.”As JMXi continues its global expansion, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional IT and security services while maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with both local and international clients. With a forward-thinking approach, JMXi is poised for continued growth, serving an ever-expanding customer base while upholding the values that have been integral to its success from the very beginning.For more information about JMXi and its services, visit www.jmxi.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.