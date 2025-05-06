First Public Hydrogen Authority, Chooses PlanetBids for Transparent, Scalable Procurement for Green Hydrogen Economy

As the nation's first public hydrogen utility, FPH2 will use PlanetBids' bid and vendor management system to seamlessly manage solicitations.

LANCASTER, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) is pleased to announce that it has selected PlanetBids, the trusted leader in sustainable eProcurement software for the public sector, to provide its end-to-end procurement platform for drive efficiency, transparency, and vendor engagement across California’s growing renewable hydrogen marketplace.As the United States’ first public hydrogen utility, First Public Hydrogen Authority is charting a bold course to accelerate California’s clean energy transition. Established as a joint-powers authority between the City of Lancaster and the City of Industry, First Public Hydrogen Authority will serve as the state’s cornerstone for a transparent, cost-effective, and sustainable hydrogen economy. The selection of PlanetBids for Bid and Vendor Management will empower First Public Hydrogen Authority to seamlessly manage solicitation creation and release, onboard trusted vendors, and streamline bid submission and selection with a secure, easy-to-use, and fully digital experience.“First Public Hydrogen Authority is building a marketplace where municipalities, transit agencies, and industrial partners can buy and sell green hydrogen with confidence and clarity,” said Jason Caudle, CEO of First Public Hydrogen Authority. “PlanetBids gives us the technological foundation to deliver on that promise, optimizing every step of the procurement journey while building vendor trust through transparency.”PlanetBids’ procurement platform was selected for its flexibility, intuitive user interface, and proven public sector performance. Designed by procurement professionals, PlanetBids enables agencies like First Public Hydrogen Authority to:• Automate bid creation, release, and evaluation.• Expand and vet supplier networks.• Track vendor performance with rich reporting and analytics.• Ensure regulatory compliance with full audit transparency.• Reduce manual tasks and improve strategic oversight.“We’re thrilled to support First Public Hydrogen Authority’s mission to build a sustainable hydrogen future,” said David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Officer for PlanetBids. “Their selection affirms our commitment to delivering tools that not only drive fiscal and operational efficiency, but also contribute to a greener, more resilient public sector.”With PlanetBids as its procurement engine, First Public Hydrogen Authority will enable producers and off-takers to transact in a transparent wholesale marketplace, offering members exclusive access to competitive pricing, quality assurance, diverse delivery options, and real-time market insights.ABOUT First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2)The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) is a pioneering joint-powers authority formed by the City of Lancaster and City of Industry, California. With a mission to revolutionize the renewable hydrogen market, First Public Hydrogen Authority is the United States’ first public hydrogen utility. Through innovative partnerships and a member-driven model, First Public Hydrogen Authority bridges the gap between green hydrogen producers and public/private off-takers, ensuring affordability, sustainability, and scalability in support of California’s climate goals. Learn more at https://www.firstpublich2.com ABOUT PLANETBIDSPlanetBids is a trusted provider of end-to-end procurement solutions designed to optimize purchasing processes for public and private sector organizations. With a focus on expanding vendor engagement, enhancing transparency, ensuring cost savings, and simplifying procurement workflows, PlanetBids helps agencies modernize operations and drive measurable results. Learn more at www.planetbids.com

